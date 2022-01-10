Champaign — A man in his 80s became the 236th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
The latest death was announced Monday, along with 869 new COVID-19 cases in Champaign County.
Since Saturday, there have been 2,465 new cases in the county.
Active cases were up by 55 in the past day to 7,094.
More to know:
— Total cases in Champaign County to date: 44,811.
— Number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 44, an increase of four since Sunday.