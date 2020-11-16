CHAMPAIGN -- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 continued to rise Monday to 12, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Note, that number doesn't reflect how many COVID cases area hospitals have, since they care for patients from multiple counties.
Champaign County added 67 new cases in the past day, for a total 8,184. Of those cases, 772 were active and in isolation, 46 fewer than the number of active cases reported Sunday.
The number of active close contacts of cases in quarantine declined by 101 Monday, to 1,348.
The number of tests reported in the past day, 7,396, raised the total tests in the county to date to 957,624.