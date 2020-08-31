Since students began moving in on Aug. 16, 126,764 tests have produced 679 new, unique cases of COVID-19 on the UI campus, a rate of 0.54 percent, according to new data made public Monday.
The UI’s COVID-19 dashboard added three days’ worth of data — for Thursday, Friday and Saturday of last week. (Sunday’s testing has not yet been updated).
The breakdown of new, unique cases and tests for the three days:
- Thursday: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Friday: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Saturday: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
The seven-day positivity rate on campus is 0.6 percent.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases up 27, recovered up 22
Of 6,090 new tests in Champaign County, 49 came back positive Monday, a rate of 0.8 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate was down slightly from Sunday, from 0.7 to 0.6 percent.
Other numbers of note:
- The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained unchanged, at two.
- Active cases rose by 27, to 504.
- Recovered cases grew by 22, to 1,845.
- For the entire pandemic, 230,328 tests have produced 2,369 confirmed cases.
Outside of Champaign-Urbana, St. Joseph had the most new cases Monday in Champaign County — with four, pushing its active case total to 12.
Later Monday, popular St. Joseph restaurant Roch's announced it was closing "until further notice." In a Facebook post, it said: "WE ARE TAKING PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES TO ENSURE THE SAFETY OF OUR STAFF & OUR CUSTOMERS!! WE WILL KEEP YOU POSTED WITH UPDATES & APPRECIATE ALL THE SUPPORT! THANK YOU."
It's not known if COVID caused the temporary closure. Attempts to reach the restaurant early Monday evening were unsuccessful.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 355 active (up 17 from Sunday), 712 total (up 30)
- 61801/Urbana: 61 active (up four from Sunday), 194 total (up five)
- 61821/Champaign: 22 active (up four from Sunday), 341 total (up four)
- 61822/Champaign: 18 active (down three from Sunday), 200 total (up two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 12 active (up four from Sunday), 41 total (up four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 9 active (up one from Sunday), 275 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 9 active (up one from Sunday), 263 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 9 active (down one from Sunday), 76 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 5 active (unchanged from Sunday), 104 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 1 active (down one from Sunday), 39 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (up one from Sunday), 6 total (up one)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 15 total
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 11 total
- 61847/Gifford: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 7 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 29 new cases in 11-to-20 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 690 cases (up 29 from Sunday); 24.3 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 591 cases (up 10 from Sunday); 29.1 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 349 cases (up four from Sunday); 12.9 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 235 cases (up one from Sunday); 10.4 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 189 cases (up two from Sunday); 9.7 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 132 cases (up one from Sunday); 2.3 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 100 cases (up one from Sunday); 6.4 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 45 cases (up one from Sunday); 2.8 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Sunday); 1.5 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Sunday); 0.5 percent of tests
DANVILLE PRISON: Three active cases among staffers
A fourth staff member at the Danville Correctional Center has tested positive for COVID-19, according to data updated Monday by the Illinois Department of Corrections.
One new case was added overnight to the prison’s total, giving it three active cases and one classified as recovered.
No inmates have tested positive in Danville, according to IDOC.
The statewide totals:
— Inmates with confirmed cases: 898, with 595 of those now recovered. The most widespread outbreaks occurred in:
- Stateville: 268 confirmed, 254 recovered
- East Moline: 150 confirmed, 91 recovered
- Jacksonville: 127 confirmed, 63 recovered
— Staff with confirmed cases: 519, with 381 of those now recovered. The hardest-hit facilities:
- Stateville: 144 confirmed, 88 recovered
- Menard: 66 confirmed, 43 recovered
VERMILION COUNTY: Six cases, 330 total
A preschooler was among six positive test results reported Monday in Vermilion County.
The other cases involve one teen, two residents in their 20s, one in their 30s and one in their 70s, pushing the county’s total number to 330.
Three of the four cases are family-related to cases reported Sunday, Vermilion health Administrator Doug Toole said.
The status of the 330 cases:
- Released/recovered: 289
- Isolated at home: 36
- Deceased: 3
- Hospitalized: 2
The county’s positivity rates: 1.72 percent (single-day) and 2.0 percent (seven-day).
FORD COUNTY: 96 released from isolation, five cases active
The number of confirmed cases in Ford County grew by two Monday, to 103.
Just five of the 103 are active, according to the county’s public health department.
No Ford County residents are hospitalized due to the virus.
STATE: 47,379 tests, 1,668 cases, seven deaths
Of 47,379 new tests statewide, 1,668 came back positive Monday, a rate of 3.5 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate decreased from 4.2 to 4.1 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health also reported seven lives lost to COVID-19 on Monday:
- Bureau County: 1 male 40s
- Cook County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s, 1 female 90s
- Lake County: 1 female 70s
- Perry County: 1 male 90s