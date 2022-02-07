CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 127 Monday, while the number of currently active cases fell overnight.
There were 785 active cases, 244 fewer than on Sunday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Only two ZIP Code areas in the county had more than 100 cases — Champaign 61820 with 311 and Urbana 61801 with 146.
More to know:
— Total cases in the county to date: 59,695.
— Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 43, unchanged from Sunday.
— Number of Champaign County residents who have died of COVID to date: 265, including the latest on Sunday, a man in his 80s.