CHAMPAIGN -- There have been 13 new COVID-19 cases added in Champaign County in the past day.
That boosts the total to 1,759, according to the Champaign-Urbana PUblic Health District.
Of those, 122 are considered to be active, two more than on Sunday.
The number of people hospitalized in the county declined by two in the past day to 12.
Central Champaign’s 61820 zip code area, with 28 active cases, had the most active cases in the county.
The Douglas County Health Department said Monday that three more people in that county tested positive, boosting the total to 149.
The three latest cases were a 12-year-old boy, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s.