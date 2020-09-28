Of 14,026 new tests in Champaign County, 41 came back positive Monday, a rate of 0.3 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate (0.5 percent) remained unchanged while the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 increased by one, to five.
Active cases shrunk by seven, to 337. Recovered cases were up 48, to 4,292.
Pandemic totals for Champaign County: 508,016 tests, 4,649 confirmed cases and 20 coronavirus-related fatalities.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 199 active (up six from Sunday), 2,194 total (up 27)
- 61801/Urbana: 31 active (up one from Sunday), 429 total (up five)
- 61822/Champaign: 22 active (down two from Sunday), 332 total (up one)
- 61853/Mahomet: 20 active (up one from Sunday), 169 total (up three)
- 61821/Champaign: 17 active (down two from Sunday), 434 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 9 active (down one from Sunday), 331 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active (down two from Sunday), 90 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 7 active (unchanged from Sunday), 310 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 6 active (down two from Sunday), 119 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (unchanged from Sunday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 3 active (down five from Sunday), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 2 active (down two from Sunday), 56 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (down one from Sunday), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (down one from Sunday), 12 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (down one from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
NATION: 13 states with lower seven-day rates than Illinois
Illinois’ seven-day positivity rate remained unchanged Monday — 3.7 percent. That’s tied for 14th nationally, with Louisiana, Washington and West Virginia.
Here’s a state-by-state breakdown of seven-day rates, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University:
- Maine: 0.4 percent
- Vermont: 0.5 percent
- Massachusetts: 0.6 percent
- New Hampshire: 0.8 percent
- Rhode Island: 0.8 percent
- New York: 1.0 percent
- Connecticut: 1.1 percent
- Kentucky: 2.2 percent
- New Jersey: 2.4 percent
- Ohio: 2.6 percent
- Michigan: 2.8 percent
- New Mexico: 2.8 percent
- California: 3.0 percent
- Illinois: 3.7 percent
- Louisiana: 3.7 percent
- Washington: 3.7 percent
- West Virginia: 3.7 percent
- Colorado: 4.1 percent
- Alaska: 4.2 percent
- Minnesota: 4.7 percent
- Virginia: 4.7 percent
- Maryland: 5.0 percent
- Arizona: 5.1 percent
- Oregon: 5.7 percent
- Tennessee: 5.7 percent
- Hawaii: 5.9 percent
- Pennsylvania: 6.0 percent
- Georgia: 6.3 percent
- Delaware: 6.5 percent
- Montana: 6.6 percent
- South Carolina: 6.8 percent
- North Dakota: 7.4 percent
- Oklahoma: 7.8 percent
- North Carolina: 7.9 percent
- Arkansas: 9.7 percent
- Indiana: 10.4 percent
- Florida: 10.6 percent
- Texas: 11.0 percent
- Missouri: 12.3 percent
- Nevada: 12.3 percent
- Mississippi: 12.6 percent
- Alabama: 12.9 percent
- Nebraska: 12.9 percent
- Utah: 12.9 percent
- Wyoming: 13.6 percent
- Kansas: 15.4 percent
- Iowa: 16.4 percent
- Wisconsin: 18.5 percent
- Idaho: 21.2 percent
- South Dakota: 25.5 percent
DeWITT COUNTY: Second fatality reported
A second COVID-19-related death has been reported in DeWitt County, Piatt County Journal-Republican Editor Steve Hoffman reports.
“We have received confirmation today (Monday) of a second death of a DeWitt County resident, a male in his 80s with underlying health conditions who had been hospitalized due to sudden onset of COVID symptoms,” said DeWitt/Piatt Bi-County Health Department Administrator David Remmert.
He added that an additional eight positive tests in DeWitt County – six in Clinton and one each in DeWitt and Farmer City – were reported on Saturday. Four more cases in that county were announced on Sunday, one each in Clinton, DeWitt, Kenney and Wapella.
Due to the spike in new cases in DeWitt County Remmert said his agency is working with the Illinois Department of Public Health to add testing services, possibly with a “planned mobile testing facility coming in early October.”
With state approval, it would likely be located at the health agency parking lot at 5924 Revere Road in Clinton.
Health officials are also encouraging the hospital in Clinton to consider expanding their testing capacity, possibly with the help of grant funding.
Remmert said he started the process toward increased testing in DeWitt County when it went on the state warning list two weeks ago.
On Saturday and Sunday, two more cases total were recorded in Piatt County, one each in White Heath and LaPlace.
DeWitt County has recorded 32 new cases over the past week through Sunday, giving it 139 total. Piatt County has had 145 cases total.
FORD COUNTY: 5,029 total tests, 155 cases
The number of confirmed cases in Ford County grew by nine Monday, to 155.
Of those, 137 residents have been released from isolation, 13 are isolating at home and five have died.
No Ford residents are hospitalized due to the coronavirus, the county health department said Monday.
STATE: 41,142 tests, 1,709 cases, 13 deaths
Of 41,142 new tests statewide, 1,709 came back positive Monday, a rate of 4.1 percent.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday also reported 13 lives lost to the coronavirus:
- Coles County: 1 female 80s
- Cook County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 50s, 1 male 50s, 1 male 60s, 1 male 70s, 2 males 80s
- Crawford County: 1 male 70s
- DeWitt County: 1 male 80s
- Madison County: 1 female 80s
- Marion County: 1 male 80s
- Richland County: 1 female 90s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,491 people hospitalized, 346 patients in ICU beds and 135 patients on ventilators.
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 5,520,652 tests, 289,639 cases and 8,614 deaths.
UI: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases, 0.6 percent daily rate
The UI's seven-day positivity held at 0.4 percent for the fourth straight day.
According to data updated Monday, 4,408 new tests Sunday produced 28 new campus cases, a daily rate of 0.6 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,032 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,314 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases