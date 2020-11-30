CHAMPAIGN -- New COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 140 Monday, with the total now at 10,858, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Of those, 924 cases were active, down 25 from Sunday.
Also down from the past day were the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID -- 17 -- two fewer than the day before.
The health district was monitoring 1,646 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, 284 fewer than Sunday.
The number of county residents considered recovered from COVID was up 165, to 9,876.
The average seven-day case positivity rate for Champaign County, not counting University of Illinois saliva testing, was 6.9 percent.