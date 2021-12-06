CHAMPAIGN — The spread of COVID-19 continued to escalate Monday, with 141 new cases in Champaign County since Sunday.
There were 1,534 currently active cases in the county, up 23 from the day before, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The total number of new Champaign County cases grew by 1,240 over the past week.
In other updates from the public health district:
— The number of close contacts under quarantine: 946, 17 fewer than on Sunday.
— Total cases in the county to date: 31,016.