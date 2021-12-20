CHAMPAIGN — COVID-19 cases in Champaign County increased by another 144 in the past day, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Since Friday, the number of new positive tests among Champaign County residents has grown by 363.
There were 1,990 cases currently active, 39 fewer than on Sunday.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID declined from 32 to 24 in the past day.
But on a more regional basis, COVID hospitalizations continued to rise for Carle Health.
On Monday, Carle Health hit its fifth highest daily count of COVID hospitalizations since the pandemic began.
Carle Health had 125 COVID-19 patients hospitalized systemwide as of Monday, with 26 of them in intensive care.
Most of the COVID patients were in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, which had 93 COVID patients, 18 in intensive care.
The highest number of COVID hospitalizations on record for the Carle system was 137 on Dec. 13, 2020 — prior to the start of vaccinations, according to Carle spokesman Kaleb Miller.
Carle also reported 104 of its total 125 COVID patients were unvaccinated, and as of this past Saturday, 15.3 percent of the COVID tests processed in its lab for the past week were positive.
Champaign County has had 33,542 COVID cases to date.