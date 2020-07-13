Just two of its residents are hospitalized with COVID-19 but Champaign County added 15 newly confirmed cases Monday to a total that now stands at 1,046.
Other than the single-day positivity rate — 169 new tests, 15 new cases, 8.9 percent — the figures made public Monday by the C-U Public Health District were all encouraging:
— The number of active cases shrunk by 15 in a day, to 116.
— The number of recovered cases rose by 30, to 913.
— The number of hospitalized residents was down by three.
— The number of fatalities held at two.
— The seven-day positivity rate held at 1.6 percent (5,476 tests, 88 cases).
Here’s the rundown of Champaign County ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 28 active (down three from Sunday), 188 total (up four)
- 61853/Mahomet: 14 active (down one from Sunday), 70 total (up two)
- 61822/Champaign: 13 active (up one from Sunday), 88 total (up three)
- 61820/Champaign: 13 active (up two from Sunday), 150 total (up three)
- 61866/Rantoul: 11 active (down four from Sunday), 214 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 9 active (down three from Sunday), 22 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (unchanged from Sunday), 42 (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 6 active (unchanged from Sunday), 17 total (up one)
- 61801/Urbana: 3 active (down four from Saturday), 66 total (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 3 active (unchanged from Sunday), 135 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 (down one from Sunday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (down from Sunday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 2 total (unchanged)
AREA: 2 new cases in Vermilion, none in Douglas, Ford, Piatt
Two residents in their 50s are the 86th and 87th confirmed cases in Vermilion County, the public health department announced Monday.
How the 87 cases break down:
- Active: 32
- Isolating at home: 30
- Released from isolation: 53
- Hospitalized: 2
- Deceased: 2
No new cases were reported Monday in other area counties:
- DOUGLAS: 65 cases, 9 test results pending
- FORD: 43 cases
- PIATT: 20 cases
STATE: Hospitalizations at pandemic lows
Jerry Nowicki of our Springfield-based partner Capitol News Illinois reports:
The state’s COVID-19 test positivity rate remained at 3 percent Monday as the Illinois Department of Public Health reported 883 new confirmed cases of the virus.
The 30,012 test results reported Monday followed more than 70,000 total reported the previous two days, driving Illinois to more than 2 million tests conducted since the pandemic began. Illinois became the first state in the Midwest to reach that milestone and the fifth state in the U.S., following California, New York, Florida and Texas.
According to Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s Restore Illinois plan, any of the state’s four regions can me moved back to a more restrictive phase of the plan if there is a sustained rise in positivity rate, a sustained increase in hospital admissions for COVID-19 like illness, a reduction in hospital capacity threatening surge capabilities or a significant outbreak in the region that threatens the public health.
Hospitalizations, however, remain at their pandemic lows. There were 1,362 COVID-19 positive persons hospitalized at the end of Sunday, 334 of which were in intensive care unit beds. The latter number has not fallen below 300 at any point since the state began reporting the metrics in April.
The 136 ventilators in use by COVID-19 patients also represented a near-low for the pandemic.
IDPH: Just six deaths statewide
As the death toll surged in Texas (79 on Monday) and Florida (35), Illinois reported just six coronavirus-related fatalities, giving it a total of 7,193.
The deaths came in three of the state’s 102 counties, IDPH reported:
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 female 90s.
- DuPage County: 1 male 80s.
- Montgomery County: 1 male 90s.