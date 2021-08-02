CHAMPAIGN -- A man in his 80s was the 160th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
It was the county’s third COVID death in less than a week. The deaths of two men in their 70s and 80s were announced this past Wednesday.
As of Monday, there were 417 active COVID cases in the county, 13 more than on Sunday and 60 more than there were Friday.
The county added 45 new positive COVID cases Monday, boosting the total to date to 21,876, according to public ehealth.
There were 13 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID -- up four since Friday.
More to know:
-- 4,161 new tests were reported.
-- There were 270 close contacts under quarantine.
-- Carle Health reported Monday it was caring for 54 COVID patients throughout its system, 38 of whom were at Carle Foundation Hospital. Of the patients at Carle hospital, 10 were in intensive care.
For the week ended July 31, Carle said 9.06 of the tests it processed were positive.