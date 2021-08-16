CHAMPAIGN -- A man in his 50s was the 165th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The county added 79 new COVID cases Monday, but the number of cases that are currently active dropped by 68 to 733.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID also declined, by three, to 18.
More to know:
-- Close contacts in quarantine: 506, down one.
-- Number of new new tests reported: 5,652.
-- Total cases in the county to date: 22,863