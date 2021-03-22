MONDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: In Champaign Co., 34.7% of adults 16 and older have received first dose, 26.7% fully vaccinated; state closing in on 'bridge' phase
A reminder that COVID-19 hasn't left the area arrived in the form of Monday's new seven-day positivity rates.
Of eight area counties, all but Piatt saw its rate increase, continuing a trend that started last week.
Champaign County's rate — 1.6 percent nine days ago — is now 2.9 percent.
Moultrie County's rate more than doubled in two days — from 1.3 to 3.1 percent.
Here's a rundown of Monday's seven-day rates for area counties:
- Iroquois County: 1.3 percent (+0.4)
- DeWitt County: 2.5 percent (+0.6)
- Douglas County: 2.6 percent (+0.1)
- Piatt County: 2.6 percent (-0.5)
- Ford County: 2.8 percent (+0.3)
- Champaign County: 2.9 percent (—)
- Moultrie County: 3.1 percent (+0.7)
- Vermilion County 3.2 percent (+0.5)
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: 22 new cases, 246 now active
A man in his 80s became the 136th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Monday.
The fatality is the county's seventh in March and 44th involving a resident in their 80s during the pandemic.
Meanwhile, of 10,861 new COVID-19 tests, 22 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 18,651.
Active cases rose by one, to 249, while COVID hospitalizations held at 10.
The health district is monitoring 378 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, down by 62 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 40 active
- 61866/Rantoul: 31 active
- 61880/Tolono: 28 active
- 61822/Champaign: 23 active
- 61821/Champaign: 20 active
- 61864/Philo: 17 active
- 61801/Urbana: 17 active
- 61853/Mahomet: 16 active
- 61877/Sidney: 15 active
- 61802/Urbana: 8 active
- 61847/Gifford: 7 active
- 61873/St. Joseph: 5 active
- 61863/Pesotum: 4 active
- 61871/Royal: 4 active
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active
- 61862/Penfield: 1 active
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active
- 61849/Homer: 0 active
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active
- 61852/Longview: 0 active
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,551 cases
- 10.01 to 20: 3,895 cases
- 30.01 to 40: 2,272 cases
- 40.01 to 50: 1,922 cases
- 50.01 to 60: 1,612 cases
- 60.01 to 70: 1,242 cases
- 10-and-under: 1,149 cases
- 70.01 to 80: 543 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 304 cases
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 16 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,962,575 tests
- 18,651 confirmed cases
- 246 active cases
- 18,270 recovered cases
- 136 fatalities
- 10 county residents hospitalized
- 24,950 close contacts quarantined
- 2,996 close contacts that became positive
UI CAMPUS: New cases in single digits for 11th straight day
Just two new cases emerged from 5,231 tests Sunday on the UI campus, according to data updated Monday.
It extends the campus' streak of single-digit new-case days to 11, a stretch longer than any point in the 2020-21 school year.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate now stands at 0.05 percent.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 29 positive tests — 16 involving undergrads, seven faculty/staff members, one grad student and five classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
- Tuesday, March 16: 10,068 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, March 17: 7,473 new tests, 5 new cases
- Thursday, March 18: 8,034 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, March 19: 9,712 new tests, 2 new cases
- Saturday, March 20: 3,817 new tests, 1 new case
- Sunday, March 21: 5,231 new tests, 2 new cases
Carle Health current #COVID19 inpatient population and test processing data as of March 22, 2021.— Carle (@Carle_org) March 22, 2021
Visit https://t.co/I3zosq5vrL for daily updates and COVID-19 information. pic.twitter.com/S1cMWSvqhE
CARLE: 20 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 5 in Bloomington
Five of the 20 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
In all, 27 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with six of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had five COVID patients (none in ICU).
Carle's Richland Memorial and Eureka hospitals each had one COVID patient.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 23 patients, 7 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,417 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 296 hospitalized patients have died.