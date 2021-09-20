CHAMPAIGN --A man in his 30s was the 184th Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
It was the second COVID death announced in three days. The district announced the death of a Champaign County man in his 80s Saturday.
In other updates, COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 45 Monday, but the number of currently active cases continued to decline.
There were 711 active cases in the county Monday, 77 fewer than on Sunday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There were 19 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID.
The number of close contacts under quarantine also declined Monday, by 93, to 656.
From July 1 through Sunday, 84.6 percent of Champaign County residents testing positive for COVID were unvaccinated and 15.4 percent were fully vaccinated, according to public health.