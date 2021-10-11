CHAMPAIGN -- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 has grown to 19.
Carle Health had 81 patients hospitalized with COVID throughout its system as of Monday, 18 of whom were in intensive care.
Most were in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, which had 64 COVID patients, 13 of them in intensive care.
The Champaign-Urbana Public Health District's COVID dashboard hasn’t been updated to include any new COVID tests since Saturday.
The data did, however, show COVID cases in Champaign County rose by 81 since Saturday, with 14 of those new cases added Monday.
There were 414 currently active cases in the county, 30 fewer than on Sunday.