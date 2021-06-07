CHAMPAIGN -- Two men in their 50s were the latest Champaign County residents to die of COVID-19.
The two latest deaths were announced Monday as the number of active cases in the county continued to decline.
To date, 151 county residents have died of COVID.
The latest count, 114, was down eight from Sunday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The county added two new cases in the past day, raising the total to date to 21,047.
More to know:
-- 1,694 tests were reported in the past day.
-- The number of close contacts in quarantine remained 153.
-- The number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID remained 15.