CHAMPAIGN —Two more Champaign County residents, both women in their 90s, have lost their lives to COVID-19.
The latest deaths, reported by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Monday, raised the total number of COVID fatalities in the county to 262,
After a steady decline in active COVID-19 cased last week, active cases in Champaign County were on the rise again.
There were 1,670 active cases Monday, up 145 from the previous day, and 436 more than there were on Friday, according to the public health district.
There were 543 new cases Monday, compared to Sunday.
More to know:
— The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 41, one fewer than on Sunday.
— Total cases in the county to date: 57,801. That’s an increase of 1,987 since Friday.