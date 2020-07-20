Champaign County hit a new pandemic milestone — 1,000 recovered COVID-19 cases.
It came on Monday, when 20 new cases emerged from 1,923 new tests, a positivity rate of just 1.0 percent. The county’s seven-day positivity rate also remained low, at 1.1 percent.
But the number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 grew from three entering the weekend to eight on Monday.
Of the county’s now-1,197 confirmed cases, 1,021 are considered recovered and 159 are active.
Here’s an updated rundown of Champaign County ZIP codes with active cases, followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61821/Champaign: 41 active (down four from Sunday), 224 total (up three)
- 61820/Champaign: 34 active (up one from Sunday), 190 total (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 21 active (up two from Sunday), 106 total (up one)
- 61802/Urbana: 11 active (down two from Sunday), 149 total (up two)
- 61853/Mahomet: 10 active (down six from Sunday), 75 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 8 active (down one from Sunday), 221 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (down one from Sunday), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61801/Urbana: 5 active (up one from Sunday), 72 total (up two)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 4 active (down one from Sunday), 22 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 4 active (unchanged from Sunday), 45 (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 4 active (down three from Sunday), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 2 active (up two from Sunday), 5 total (up two)
- 61840/Dewey: 1 active (down one from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (down one from Sunday), 4 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 4 total (unchanged)
VERMILION COUNTY: Four in 20s among seven new cases
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by seven Monday, to 107.
Testing positive Monday: four people in their 20s, one in their 30s, one in their 40s and one teenager. The teenager lives in a household with another county resident who tested positive, county health Administrator Doug Toole said Monday.
Here’s a breakdown of Vermilion’s 107 cases:
- Released from isolation: 85
- Isolating at home: 20
- Deceased: 2
- Hospitalized: 0
STATE: Seven-day positivity rate back up to 3.0%
Of 34,598 new COVID-19 tests statewide, 1,173 came back positive Monday, a positivity rate of 3.4 percent.
That brought the rolling seven-day rate back to 3.0 percent after two days at 2.9 percent.
For the second straight day, the number of new coronavirus-related deaths was six, involving residents of five counties:
- Cass: 1 female 90s
- Cook: 1 female 70s, 1 male 90s
- DuPage: 1 male 70s
- Peoria: 1 female 100-plus
- Will: 1 female 50s
GOVERNOR: 'Having a president who does not wear a mask and does not encourage everybody to wear a mask is a problem'
Jerry Nowicki of our Springfield-based partner Capitol News Illinois reports:
Gov. J.B. Pritzker said there’s still room for improvement as the positivity rate and hospitalizations for the virus have leveled, instead of seeing continued decreases.
“I worry about that because our numbers should be going down when actually they're about steady,” he said when asked Monday about a rise in cases potentially moving the state backward in its reopening plan. “And that's not a good development – steady is better than up, I mean, let's face it. But what should be happening is, we should continue the downward slide.”
He once again touted the importance of wearing face coverings, saying “above almost everything else it is what will keep you healthy and safe.”
“You don't have to belittle people who aren't wearing a mask, but they should get the idea when everybody else is wearing a mask,” he said. “If I told you that you could take a pill that would reduce your likelihood of getting COVID-19 by 80 percent, wouldn't you do it?
“Well, that's what masks do.”
He said there was a “crisis of leadership” in the national response to COVID-19, once again calling out President Donald Trump.
“Having a president who does not wear a mask and does not encourage everybody to wear a mask is a problem. Not to mention denying science,” he said.