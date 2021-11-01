CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 20 Monday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of active cases was 344, which was 14 fewer than on Sunday
The highest number of active cases was in Mahomet zip code area 61853, which had 54, followed by central Champaign zip code area 61820, which had 48.
Carle Health reported Monday it had 50 COVID-19 patients hospitalized throughout its system, with 18 in intensive care.
Most of those patients -- 42 -- were in Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, including 16 in intensive care.
In other updates from the public health district:
-- Total cases to date: 27,495.
-- Number of close contacts under quarantine: 372, down by 19 from Sunday.
-- New tests reported in the past day: Not updated.