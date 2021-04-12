MONDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: Of Champaign Co. adults 16 and older, 43.9% (75,827) have received at least one dose; 32.4% (55,904) fully vaccinated; 7.2 million-plus shots given statewide
Six of the 22 COVID patients hospitalized at Carle Urbana are in intensive care, according to figures released Monday.
After four-plus months of making its COVID data public on a daily basis, Carle recently switched to weekly updates.
Among the biggest changes in the data in recent days: COVID patients at Bloomington's BroMenn Medical Center, which now outnumber those in Urbana, 23 to 22.
Ten days ago, during Carle's last daily update, there were 18 COVID patients in Urbana and 11 in Bloomington. BroMenn's patient count was in single digits for all but two days in March.
As of Monday, three of the 23 Bloomington patients were in ICU.
Carle also reported two non-ICU patients at both its Olney and Eureka hospitals.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases up by 10, hospitalizations down by 1
Of 6,697 new tests, 40 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 19,463.
Active cases were up by 10, to 399. Hospitalizations were down by one, to 12.
Active close contacts in quarantine now total 442, down by 40 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 89 active (down 3)
- 61821/Champaign: 83 active (up 9)
- 61801/Urbana: 47 active (up 2)
- 61822/Champaign: 43 active (unchanged)
- 61802/Urbana: 34 active (up 2)
- 61866/Rantoul: 23 active (up 1)
- 61853/Mahomet: 22 active (down 2)
- 61880/Tolono: 15 active (down 1)
- 61874/Savoy: 13 active (up 2)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 8 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 5 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 4 active (up 1)
- 61849/Homer: 4 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (down 1)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,807 cases (up 12)
- 10.01 to 20: 4,033 cases (up 7)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,386 cases (up 5)
- 40.01 to 50: 2,017 cases (up 4)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,677 cases (up 5)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,276 cases (up 1)
- 10-and-under: 1,243 cases (up 2)
- 70.01 to 80: 551 cases (up 1)
- 80.01 to 90: 309 cases (up 1)
- 90.01 to 100: 153 cases (up 1)
- 100-plus: 8 cases (up 1)
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 33 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 30: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,143,560 tests
- 19,463 confirmed cases
- 399 active cases
- 18,926 recovered cases
- 138 fatalities
- 12 county residents hospitalized
- 26,229 close contacts quarantined
- 3,152 close contacts that became positive
Champaign County's seven-day positivity rate remained at its highest point since Feb. 21 — 3.7 percent, up from 3.6 a day earlier — after new data from April 9 (891 tests, 45 cases) were added to its total.
Here's look at new seven-day rates for area counties:
- Piatt County: 1.4 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion County: 1.4 percent (-0.1)
- Douglas County: 2.2 percent (-0.3)
- DeWitt County: 3.1 percent (+0.2)
- Iroquois County: 3.5 percent (-0.3)
- Moultrie County: 3.6 percent (-1.9)
- Champaign County: 3.7 percent (+0.1)
- Ford County: 3.7 percent (-0.8)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.7 percent, unchanged overnight.