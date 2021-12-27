Listen to this article

CHAMPAIGN — Three more Champaign County residents have lost their lives to COVID-19.

The deaths, one man in his 70s and two men in their 50s, raised the county's COVID-19 death toll to date to 228, Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde said Monday.

The health district announced 117 new positive cases Monday, making for a total 653 new COVID-19 cases since Friday.

The number of currently active cases in Champaign County stood at 2,601 Monday, down by 107 from Sunday.

More from the health district’s latest update:

  • Number of Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID-19: 18, up one from Sunday.
  • Total cases as of Monday: 35,407, compared with 34,754 on Christmas Eve.
  • Number of close contacts in quarantine: 1,007, up two from Sunday.

