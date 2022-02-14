CHAMPAIGN — Three more Champaign County residents, a woman in her 30s and two men in their 70s, have died of COVID-19.
The latest deaths were reported Monday by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, along with 82 new COVID cases.
The three latest deaths raised the COVID death toll in the county to 276.
Currently active cases declined overnight by 102, to 584, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained 18.
There have been 61,008 COVID cases in the county to date.