CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 30 Monday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There were 550 currently active cases, 20 fewer than on Sunday.
In other updates from the health district:
-- Total cases to date: 27,924.
-- Close contacts under quarantine: 407, down 94 from Sunday.
-- New tests reported: Not updated from Sunday.
-- Zip code with highest number of active cases: Remains Champaign 61820, with 173.
-- Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID: 11, unchanged from Sunday.