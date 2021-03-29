MONDAY'S VACCINATION UPDATES: In Champaign Co., 37.8% of adults 16 and over have received at least 1 dose, 28.2% fully vaccinated; state's 'bridge' phase on hold for now
Of 6,976 new tests, 35 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 18,915.
Active cases rose by eight, to 306, while hospitalizations held at nine.
Active close contacts in quarantine now total 414, down by 25 overnight.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases, according to health district data:
- 61820/Champaign: 61 active (up 7)
- 61821/Champaign: 51 active (down 1)
- 61866/Rantoul: 45 active (up 2)
- 61801/Urbana: 39 active (up 1)
- 61802/Urbana: 29 active (up 6)
- 61822/Champaign: 27 active (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 13 active (down 3)
- 61853/Mahomet: 9 active (down 1)
- 61877/Sidney: 7 active (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (up 1)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 4 active (down 1)
- 61871/Royal: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (up 1)
- 61864/Philo: 2 active (down 2)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 1 active (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (down 1)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged)
Here's a breakdown of Champaign County positive tests by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 20.01 to 30: 5,619 cases (up 12)
- 10.01 to 20: 3,952 cases (up 6)
- 30.01 to 40: 2,307 cases (up 3)
- 40.01 to 50: 1,955 cases (up 5)
- 50.01 to 60: 1,634 cases (up 3)
- 60.01 to 70: 1,256 cases (up 4)
- 10-and-under: 1,183 cases (up 1)
- 70.01 to 80: 542 cases
- 80.01 to 90: 306 cases (up 1)
- 90.01 to 100: 152 cases
- 100-plus 6 cases
Here's a breakdown of COVID deaths by age group over the course of the pandemic:
- 80.01 to 90: 44 deaths
- 70.01 to 80: 32 deaths
- 90.01 to 100: 27 deaths
- 60.01 to 70: 17 deaths
- 50.01 to 60: 6 deaths
- 40.01 to 50: 6 deaths
- 30.01 to 40: 3 deaths
- 100-and-above: 1 death
- 20.01 to 3: 1 death
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 2,024,657 tests
- 18,915 confirmed cases
- 306 active cases
- 18,472 recovered cases
- 137 fatalities
- 9 county residents hospitalized
- 25,409 close contacts quarantined
- 3,066 close contacts that became positive
VERMILION COUNTY: 238 active cases, 8 hospitalized
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County rose by 38 Monday, to 8,824.
In the county health department's first case update in six days, it was also reported that 57 residents had been released from isolation, leaving the county with 238 active cases.
Eight Vermilion residents are hospitalized with COVID-19.
How the new cases break down by age range:
- One resident in their 80s
- Two in their 70s
- Seven in their 60s
- Six in their 50s
- Eight in their 40s
- Six in their 30s
- Five in their 20s
- Two teens
- One grade-school-aged child
REGION: Douglas County's seven-day rate drops to area-best 0.7%
Douglas County' seven-day positivity rate, already at its lowest point since last July, fell Monday — from 0.9 to 0.7 percent.
It remains the lowest rate among area counties:
- Douglas County: 0.7 percent (-0.2)
- Vermilion County: 1.3 percent (-0.2)
- Ford County: 1.5 percent (-0.4)
- Piatt County: 1.6 percent (+0.1)
- Moultrie County: 2.2 percent (+0.5)
- DeWitt County: 2.8 percent (-0.4)
- Iroquois County: 3.3 percent (-0.1)
- Champaign County: 3.4 percent (+0.4)
Note: Champaign County's rate, as calculated by the Illinois Department of Public Health, excludes the UI's daily saliva testing. The county's rate if UI testing were included: 0.5 percent, unchanged overnight.
UI CAMPUS: 4 new cases, seven-day rate at 0.1 percent
Four cases emerged from 5,330 tests Sunday on the UI campus, according to data updated Monday.
The campus' seven-day positivity rate held at 0.1 percent. The total number of cases throughout the pandemic now stands at 6,365.
Over the past week, the campus has reported 56 positive tests — 33 involving undergrads, eight faculty/staff members, 11 grad students and four classified as "other."
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases on campus since March 1:
- Monday, March 1: 13,998 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, March 2: 9,926 new tests, 10 new cases
- Wednesday, March 3: 9,060 new tests, 12 new cases
- Thursday, March 4: 10,237 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 5: 10,295 new tests, 6 new cases
- Saturday, March 6: 4,320 new tests, 4 new cases
- Sunday, March 7: 6,190 new tests, 6 new cases
- Monday, March 8: 14,586 new tests, 23 new cases
- Tuesday, March 9: 9,649 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, March 10: 8,687 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, March 11: 9,576 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, March 12: 9,964 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, March 13: 3,805 new tests, 3 new cases
- Sunday, March 14: 5,152 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 15: 12,411 new tests, 5 new cases
- Tuesday, March 16: 10,068 new tests, 6 new cases
- Wednesday, March 17: 7,473 new tests, 5 new cases
- Thursday, March 18: 8,034 new tests, 8 new cases
- Friday, March 19: 9,712 new tests, 2 new cases
- Saturday, March 20: 3,817 new tests, 1 new case
- Sunday, March 21: 5,231 new tests, 2 new cases
- Monday, March 22: 13,172 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, March 23: 8,928 new tests, 7 new cases
- Wednesday, March 24: 7,345 new tests, 11 new cases
- Thursday, March 25: 8,430 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, March 26: 9,354 new tests, 9 new cases
- Saturday, March 27: 3,623 new tests, 5 new cases
- Sunday, March 28: 5,330 new tests, 4 new cases
CARLE: 15 COVID patients in Urbana, 9 in Bloomington
Just one of the 15 COVID patients hospitalized in Urbana is in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
In all, 26 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized in Carle's five facilities in the region, with two of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had nine COVID patients, with one in ICU. Carle's Eureka Hospitals had two COVID patients.
Below is an overview of daily totals since March 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals.
URBANA
- Monday, March 1: 29 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 28 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 30 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 31 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, March 8: 26 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 21 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 20 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 23 patients, 7 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 27 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 21 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 18 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, March 26: 20 patients, 2 in ICU
- Saturday, March 27: 19 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, March 28: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, March 29: 15 patients, 1 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Monday, March 1: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 2: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 3: 4 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 4: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 5: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 6: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 7: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 8 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 9: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 10: 6 patients, 1 in ICU
- Thursday, March 11: 5 patients, 1 in ICU
- Friday, March 12: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 13: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 14: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 15: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 16: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 17: 7 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 18: 8 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 19: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Saturday, March 20: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Sunday, March 21: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Monday, March 22: 5 patients, 0 in ICU
- Tuesday, March 23: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Wednesday, March 24: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Thursday, March 25: 6 patients, 0 in ICU
- Friday, March 26: 7 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, March 27: 9 patients, 2 in ICU
- Sunday, March 28: 8 patients, 1 in ICU
- Monday, March 29: 9 patients, 1 in ICU
Since March 2020, 1,443 COVID patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 302 hospitalized patients have died.