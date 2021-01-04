Monday's coronavirus updates: 345 inmates recover from virus at Danville prison; 3.1 percent of Champaign County adults now vaccinated; Douglas reports two deaths
Active COVID-19 cases at the Danville Correctional Center are down by 356 since last week, the Illinois Department of Corrections reported Monday.
Inmate cases dropped by 345, to 265, while staff cases fell by 11, to 37.
That brings Danville prison's recovered count to 580 (481 inmates, 99 staffers) and means the facility no longer has the largest ongoing outbreak in the state prison system.
The five largest outbreaks as of Monday:
- Graham CC: 538 active cases (489 inmates, 49 staff)
- Lawrence CC: 352 active cases (340 inmates, 12 staff)
- Danville CC: 302 active cases (265 inmates, 37 staff)
- Pinckneyville CC: 233 active cases (210 inmates, 23 staff)
- Sheridan CC: 109 active cases (102 inmates, 7 staff)
Over the course of the pandemic, there have been 8,652 confirmed cases involving inmates and 3,509 involving staff at IDOC prisons.
C-U PUBLIC HEALTH: 5,322 county adults now vaccinated
The number of Champaign County health-care workers and long-term care residents who have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine rose by 450 Monday, according to C-U Public Health.
The total now stands at 5,322 — or 3.08 percent of the eligible (16 and older) county population.
CUPHD Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Monday that a shipment of 970 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arrived that morning, with another batch of the Moderna vaccine due later in the day.
In Vermilion County, health Administrator Doug Toole reported that shipment No. 2 arrived Monday — 200 doses of Moderna's vaccine.
Pryde said the rollout schedule remains TBD. It's based on deliveries, though officials have advised that it’ll likely be springtime before the vaccine is widely available.
“Every single thing we do is contingent on vaccine being delivered to our community,” Pryde said.
DOUGLAS COUNTY: 31st and 32nd deaths reported
Men in their 60s and 80s became the 31st and 32nd Douglas County residents to lose their lives to COVID-19, local health officials said Monday night.
The county health department also reported 12 new cases, pushing Douglas' pandemic total to 1,961.
The department is monitoring 245 active cases or close contacts of residents who tested positive.
The new cases involve:
- Three teen males — two aged 14, one 18
- A woman in her 20s
- Two men in their 30s
- Two men and one woman in their 40s
- A woman in her 50s
- Two women in their 60s
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down by 42, recovered up by 74
Of 1,288 new tests, 32 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, bringing its pandemic total to 14,192.
Active cases were down by 42, to 639. Recovered cases were up by 74, to 13,465.
Nine county residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, the same as the day before, and the C-U Public Health District was monitoring 944 active quarantined close contacts of positive cases, up by 57.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to health district data:
- 61821/Champaign: 102 active (down six), 1,794 total (up nine)
- 61822/Champaign: 93 active (down 14), 1,424 total (up four)
- 61802/Urbana: 73 active (down four), 1,152 total (up four)
- 61853/Mahomet: 72 active (up one), 810 total (up five)
- 61866/Rantoul: 62 active (unchanged), 1,199 total (up two)
- 61820/Champaign: 60 active (down three), 4,182 total (up four)
- 61801/Urbana: 49 active (unchanged), 1,234 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 20 active (down two), 481 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 20 active (down two), 336 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 17 active (down three), 435 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 15 active (down four), 116 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 11 active (unchanged), 158 total (up one)
- 61840/Dewey: 6 active (unchanged), 49 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 4 active (unchanged), 137 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 4 active (unchanged), 97 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 4 active (unchanged), 74 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 4 active (unchanged), 33 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 3 active (down four), 75 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 3 active (unchanged), 40 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 3 active (unchanged), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged), 78 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 2 active (unchanged), 60 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 2 active (unchanged), 52 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 2 active (unchanged), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (down one), 34 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 1 active (unchanged), 30 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 1 active (unchanged), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to the health district:
- 1,265,225 tests
- 14,192 confirmed cases
- 88 fatalities
- 9 county residents hospitalized
- 18,529 close contacts quarantined
- 2,067 close contacts that became positive
VERMILION COUNTY: 79th fatality reported, 200 doses of vaccine arrive
A man in his 80s became the 79th Vermilion County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, health officials announced late Monday afternoon.
"Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends," Vermilion health Administrator Doug Toole said.
On the day that the county received its second shipment of the Moderna vaccine — 200 doses' worth — Vermilion reported 35 new cases, raising its total to 5,994.
With 14 residents released from isolation, Vermilion has 795 active cases. Those include cases among inmates and staff at the Danville Correctional Center.
Forty-one COVID-positive county residents are hospitalized, Toole said.
The new cases by age:
- Three residents in their 80s
- Five in their 70s
- Six in their 60s
- Three in their 50s
- Three in their 40s
- One in their 30s
- Nine in their 20s
- Three teens
- One pre-schooler
- One toddler
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate up slightly, to 9.0 percent
Region 6’s seven-day positivity rate was up slightly, rising from 8.9 to 9.0 percent Monday, when testing totals from New Year's Day were factored in.
Results from 4,066 tests of residents in the 21 counties that make up Region 6 came back on Jan. 1, with 409 of those positive, a daily rate of 10.1 percent.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Monday are through Jan. 1).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ saliva testing. (If UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 7.0 percent, up from 6.9 from a day earlier).
A look at the Region 6 rates since Dec. 1 (with three-day lags):
- Dec. 1: 12.4 percent
- Dec. 2: 12.5 percent
- Dec. 3: 12.1 percent
- Dec. 4: 12.2 percent
- Dec. 5: 11.9 percent
- Dec. 6: 12.0 percent
- Dec. 7: 11.7 percent
- Dec. 8: 11.2 percent
- Dec. 9: 10.8 percent
- Dec. 10: 10.5 percent
- Dec. 11: 9.2 percent
- Dec. 12: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 13: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 14: 8.5 percent
- Dec. 15: 8.4 percent
- Dec. 16: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 17: 8.2 percent
- Dec. 18: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 19: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 20: 9.3 percent
- Dec. 21: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 22: 9.1 percent
- Dec. 23: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 24: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 25: 8.6 percent
- Dec. 26: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 27: 8.3 percent
- Dec. 28: 8.7 percent
- Dec. 29: 8.9 percent
- Dec. 30: 9.0 percent
- Dec. 31: 8.9 percent
- Jan. 1: 9.0 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Clark: 20.9 percent (+1.3)
- Clay: 17.7 percent (+0.7)
- Richland: 14.9 percent (+0.9)
- Effingham: 14.6 percent (+1.1)
- DeWitt: 13.7 percent (+1.6)
- Cumberland: 13.4 percent (+1.3)
- Shelby: 12.6 percent (+0.5)
- Douglas: 10.9 percent (-0.8)
- Lawrence: 10.8 percent (-2.2)
- Jasper: 10.4 percent (+0.3)
- Ford: 10.0 percent (+0.4)
- Vermilion: 9.9 percent (+0.5)
- Coles: 8.8 percent (+1.2)
- Piatt: 8.4 percent (-0.3)
- Fayette: 8.3 percent (-1.0)
- Moultrie: 7.5 percent (-1.1)
- Champaign: 7.3 percent (—)
- Macon: 6.8 percent (-0.4)
- Iroquois: 6.2 percent (+0.4)
- Crawford: 6.0 percent (+1.2)
- Edgar: 6.0 percent (+0.5)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 3.6 percent, unchanged from the day prior.
CARLE: 66 COVID-19 patients in Urbana, 23 in Bloomington
Ten of the 66 COVID-19-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
In all, 114 patients with COVID-19 were hospitalized Monday in Carle facilities, with 19 of those in ICU.
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington had 23 COVID-19-positive patients (four in ICU), while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had 18 (five in ICU).
Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center had four COVID-19 patients while Carle Eureka Hospital had three, none of whom were in intensive care.
Below is an overview of daily totals since Jan. 1 for Carle’s Urbana and Bloomington hospitals. (Carle began publicly reporting data on Nov. 18).
URBANA
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 61 patients, 8 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 62 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 62 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 67 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 70 patients, 15 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 66 patients, 13 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 82 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 87 patients, 22 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 94 patients, 25 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 94 patients, 22 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 14: 88 patients, 23 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 92 patients, 25 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 75 patients, 22 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 68 patients, 22 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 60 patients, 18 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 62 patients, 17 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 63 patients, 16 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 62 patients, 15 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 58 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 54 patients, 12 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 55 patients, 11 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 47 patients, 10 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 52 patients, 12 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 56 patients, 14 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 60 patients, 12 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 55 patients, 9 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 57 patients, 11 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 59 patients, 8 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 59 patients, 13 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 66 patients, 10 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 15 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 15 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 7: 17 patients, 3 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 20 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 18 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 10: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 11: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 23 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 27 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 21 patients, 5 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 18: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 20 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 21: 23 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 19 patients, 6 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 24 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 24: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Dec. 25: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 30 patients, 4 in ICU
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 30 patients, 6 in ICU
- Monday, Dec. 28: 32 patients, 6 in ICU
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 28 patients, 4 in ICU
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 26 patients, 4 in ICU
- Thursday, Dec. 31: 22 patients, 3 in ICU
- Friday, Jan. 1: 19 patients, 1 in ICU
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 20 patients, 3 in ICU
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 23 patients, 3 in ICU
- Monday, Jan. 4: 23 patients, 4 in ICU
Since March, 907 COVID-19-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 203 hospitalized patients have died.
FORD COUNTY: 35 new cases over five-day stretch
The number of COVID-19 cases in Ford County rose by 35 Monday, covering the period of Dec. 31-Jan. 4.
The county's pandemic total now stands at 1,271 — 768 of which are classified as confirmed and 503 as probable.
STATE: Seven-day positivity rate up to 8.6 percent
Of 48,254 new tests, 5,059 came back positive statewide Monday, the Illinois Department of Public Health reported.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose from 8.3 to 8.6 percent.
IDPH on Monday also reported 79 lives lost to COVID-19, including a Piatt County woman in her 60s, pushing the state’s pandemic total to 16,834:
- Cook County: 1 teen, 1 female 30s, 2 females 40s, 1 male 40s, 1 female 50s, 3 males 50s, 3 females 60s, 5 males 60s, 2 females 70s, 8 males 70s, 3 females 80s, 5 males 80s, 4 females 90s, 2 males 90s
- DeKalb County: 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 male 30s, 1 female 60s, 1 male 60s, 2 females 80s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- Fulton County: 2 males 80s
- Kane County: 1 female 40s, 1 male 50s
- Kankakee County: 1 male 50s
- Lake County: 2 females 70s
- Macoupin County: 1 female 90s
- Madison County: 1 male 30s, 1 male 80s, 1 male 90s
- McDonough County: 1 male 80s
- Piatt County: 1 female 60s
- Putnam County: 1 male 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 male 80s
- Sangamon County: 1 female 70s, 1 male 80s
- St. Clair County: 1 male 40s, 1 female 80s
- Stephenson County: 1 male 80s
- Tazewell County: 1 male 60s, 2 males 70s, 2 males 80s
- Warren County: 1 female 90s
- Wayne County: 1 male 80s
- Will County: 1 female 50s, 2 females 70s
UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS: 18 new cases, 0.7 percent seven-day rate
Eighteen new cases emerged from 2,636 new tests Sunday on campus, a rate of 0.7 percent, according to UI data updated Monday.
The seven-day positivity rate held at 0.7 percent.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Sunday, Jan. 3: 2,636 new tests, 18 new cases
- Saturday, Jan. 2: 3,424 new tests, 23 new cases
- Friday, Jan. 1: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Dec. 31: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Dec. 30: 3,260 new tests, 15 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 29: 2,107 new tests, 17 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 28: 2,295 new tests, 20 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 27: 1,697 new tests, 10 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 26: 1,536 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 25: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Dec. 24: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Dec. 23: 4,872 new tests, 8 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 22: 3,415 new tests, 9 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 21: 4,807 new tests, 14 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 20: 2,125 new tests, four new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 19: 2,464 new tests, eight new cases
- Friday, Dec. 18: 5,789 new tests, six new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 17: 5,778 new tests, 11 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 16: 5,692 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 15: 5,220 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 14: 7,660 new tests, 12 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 13: 3,690 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 12: 2,919 new tests, 5 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 12: 6,366 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 10: 6,274 new tests, 12 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 9: 7,148 new tests, 22 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 8: 5,847 new tests, 27 new cases
- Monday, Dec. 7: 8,618 new tests, 34 new cases
- Sunday, Dec. 6: 4,134 new tests, 25 new cases
- Saturday, Dec. 5: 3,304 new tests, 20 new cases
- Friday, Dec. 4: 7,032 new tests, 25 new cases
- Thursday, Dec. 3: 6,683 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Dec. 2: 7,542 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Dec. 1: 5,795 new tests, 26 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 30: 9,341 new tests, 71 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 29: 4,121 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 28: 3,717 new tests, 33 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 27: No testing for holiday
- Thursday, Nov. 26: No testing for holiday
- Wednesday, Nov. 25: 5,836 new tests, 14 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 24: 4,536 new tests, 13 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 23: 5,607 new tests, 26 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 3,291 new tests, 19 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 3,601 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 20: 11,278 new tests, 34 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 10,424 new tests, 26 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 10,462 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 17: 10,255 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 16: 13,545 new tests, 51 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 15: 6,280 new tests, 21 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 14: 4,639 new tests, 12 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 13: 11,351 new tests, 32 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 12: 9,715 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11,071 new tests, 50 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 10: 10,324 new tests, 57 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 9: 11,800 new tests, 76 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 8: 5,339 new tests, 29 new cases
- Saturday, Nov. 7: 4,016 new tests, 21 new cases
- Friday, Nov. 6: 10,429 new tests, 48 new cases
- Thursday, Nov. 5: 8,895 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Nov. 4: 11,537 new tests, 80 new cases
- Tuesday, Nov. 3: 5,941 new tests, 40 new cases
- Monday, Nov. 2: 11,956 new tests, 82 new cases
- Sunday, Nov. 1 4,823 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 31: 3,522 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 30: 10,787 new tests, 39 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 29: 8,980 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 28: 9,579 new tests, 34 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 27: 10,294 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 26: 11,112 new tests, 74 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,935 new tests, 23 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 24: 3,870 new tests, 15 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 23: 9,284 new tests, 22 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 22: 8,581 new tests, 23 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 21: 9,639 new tests, 20 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 20: 9,964 new cases, 18 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 19: 10,611 new tests, 18 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 18: 4,320 new tests, 6 new tests
- Saturday, Oct. 17: 3,666 new tests, 2 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 16: 9,700 new tests, 9 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 15: 7,777 new tests, 9 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 14: 9,322 new tests, 11 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 13: 10,057 new tests, 14 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 12: 9,573 new tests, 23 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases