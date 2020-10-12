The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County rose by 35 Monday, to 1,095.
Nine residents remained hospitalized with COVID-19, county health Administrator Doug Toole said Monday afternoon.
How the new cases break down by age:
- One grade-school-aged child
- Four teens
- Six in their 20s
- Three in their 30s
- Three in their 40s
- Seven in their 50s
- Five in their 60s
- Five in their 70s
- One in their 80s
Eight of the new cases are family-related to others who've tested positive, Toole said.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down 36, recovered up 46
Of 10,275 new tests, 10 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.1 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate fell from 0.6 percent to 0.5.
Other Champaign County coronavirus numbers of note from Monday:
— The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained unchanged at four.
— Active cases shrunk by 36, to 315. Recovered cases were up 46, to 4,946.
— The number of close contacts currently in quarantine fell by 208, to 838.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 124 active (down 23 from Sunday), 2,480 total (unchanged)
- 61821/Champaign: 38 active (down 10 from Sunday), 505 total (up one)
- 61801/Urbana: 33 active (unchanged from Sunday), 500 total (up three)
- 61822/Champaign: 28 active (down two from Sunday), 381 total (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 18 active (down one from Sunday), 364 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 18 active (unchanged from Sunday), 337 total (unchanged
- 61853/Mahomet: 13 active (up one from Sunday), 192 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 12 active (unchanged from Sunday), 75 total (up one)
- 61874/Savoy: 7 active (unchanged from Sunday), 133 total (unchanged)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 4 active (unchanged from Sunday), 103 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 3 active (down one from Sunday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 17 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (up one from Sunday), 27 total (up one)
- 61871/Royal: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 13 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 3 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD: 628,514 tests, 5,288 confirmed cases, 27 fatalities, 7,959 close contacts quarantined and 838 close contacts that became positive.
STATE: Seven-day rate rises to 4.3 percent
Of 47,579 new tests, 2,742 came back positive Monday, a higher-than-usual rate of 5.8 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate rose from 4.2 to 4.3 percent. It’s the sixth straight day the rate has increased.
October’s seven-day state rates:
- Monday, Oct. 12: 4.3 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4.2 percent
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 4.0 percent
- Friday, Oct. 9: 3.8 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 3.7 percent
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 3.5 percent
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 3.4 percent
- Monday, Oct. 5: 3.4 percent
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 3.3 percent
- Saturday: Oct. 3: 3.4 percent
- Friday, Oct. 2: 3.4 percent
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 3.5 percent
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday also reported 13 coronavirus-related fatalities, including one in Douglas County that was announced locally Sunday night:
- Clay County: 1 female 80s, 1 female 100+
- Cook County: 1 female 50s, 2 males 60s, 1 female 70s
- Douglas County: 1 male 80s
- Fayette County: 1 male 70s
- Monroe County: 1 female 80s
- Peoria County: 1 male 70s
- Richland County: 1 male 80s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 60s
- Will County: 1 male 70s
— Daily statewide hospitalization totals, according to IDPH: 1,764 people hospitalized (down 12 from a day earlier), 377 patients in ICU beds (down 11) and 153 patients on ventilators (down six).
— Pandemic totals, according to IDPH: 6,355,261 tests, 321,892 cases and 8,997 deaths.
NATION: Michigan and Ohio lower; Indiana, Iowa, Wisconsin higher
Illinois’ seven-day positivity rate of 4.3 percent ranks 16th nationally — one behind Colorado, one ahead of Louisiana — according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
Here’s a state-by-state breakdown:
- Maine: 0.5 percent
- Massachusetts: 1.0 percent
- New York: 1.2 percent
- Vermont: 1.3 percent
- Connecticut: 1.4 percent
- New Hampshire: 1.6 percent
- Rhode Island: 2.0 percent
- Hawaii: 2.4 percent
- California: 2.6 percent
- Washington: 2.6 percent
- New Jersey: 3.0 percent
- Michigan: 3.3 percent
- West Virginia: 3.4 percent
- Ohio: 3.7 percent
- Colorado: 4.0 percent
- Illinois: 4.3 percent
- Louisiana: 4.6 percent
- Virginia: 4.8 percent
- Minnesota: 4.9 percent
- Alaska: 5.0 percent
- New Mexico: 5.0 percent
- Delaware: 5.4 percent
- South Carolina: 5.5 percent
- Maryland: 5.6 percent
- North Carolina: 6.1 percent
- Mississippi: 6.3 percent
- Georgia: 6.4 percent
- Tennessee: 6.7 percent
- Arizona: 6.9 percent
- Oregon: 7.0 percent
- Missouri: 7.4 percent
- Kentucky: 7.6 percent
- Texas: 7.6 percent
- Arkansas: 7.8 percent
- North Dakota: 7.8 percent
- Pennsylvania: 7.8 percent
- Oklahoma: 8.8 percent
- Florida: 11.7 percent
- Montana: 12.4 percent
- Nebraska: 12.6 percent
- Alabama: 13.0 percent
- Utah: 14.3 percent
- Indiana: 14.4 percent
- Nevada: 14.8 percent
- Wyoming: 15.3 percent
- Kansas: 16.2 percent
- Iowa: 18.4 percent
- Wisconsin: 20.3 percent
- Idaho: 22.9 percent
- South Dakota: 22.6 percent
UI: Seven-day positivity rate remains 0.2 percent
Eight new cases emerged from 4,358 tests Sunday on the UI campus, a rate of 0.2 percent, according to data updated on Monday.
For the fourth straight day, the UI's seven-day positivity rate remained 0.2 percent, the lowest point since Aug. 18, two days after students started moving in for the semester.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 2,334 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus.
Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,616 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Sunday, Oct. 11: 4,358 new tests, 8 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 10: 3,574 new tests, 11 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 9: 9,867 new tests, 10 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 8: 7,953 new tests, 14 new cases
- Wednesday, Oct. 7: 9,780 new tests, 21 new cases
- Tuesday, Oct. 6: 10,369 new tests, 25 new cases
- Monday, Oct. 5: 11,142 new tests, 48 new cases
- Sunday, Oct. 4: 4,374 new tests, 7 new cases
- Saturday, Oct. 3: 3,851 new tests, 9 new cases
- Friday, Oct. 2: 10,765 new tests, 18 new cases
- Thursday, Oct. 1: 7,577 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 30: 10,354 new tests, 32 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 29: 10,637 new tests, 36 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 28: 10,736 new tests, 36 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 27: 4,408 new tests, 28 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 26: 3,892 new tests, 17 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 25: 11,090 new tests, 41 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 24: 9,086 new tests, 27 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 23: 9,671 new tests, 28 new cases
- Tuesday. Sept. 22: 11,030 new tests, 62 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 21: 10,474 new tests, 42 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases