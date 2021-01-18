CHAMPAIGN -- Four more Champaign County residents have died with COVID-19.
The county's death toll from the disease now stands at 101, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Monday.
The latest deaths included two women in their 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 80s, according to district Administrator Julie Pryde
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID dropped by two, to 28.
New cases in the county were up in the past day by 85, to 15,428, with 721 of them currently active -- 39 fewer than the day before.
More to know in Champaign County:
-- Close contacts currently in quarantine declined by 80, to 1,006.
-- 7,314 new tests were added in the past day, boosting the total to 1,339,864.
-- Recoveries were up by 122, to 14,608.