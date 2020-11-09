The number of confirmed cases in Champaign County grew by 40 Monday, to 7,129.
Other county numbers of note:
— Six residents remain hospitalized with COVID-19.
— Recovered cases were up by 103, to 6,677.
— Active cases were down by 63, to 420.
— Close contacts in quarantine were down by 69, to 1,382.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 116 active (down 17 from Sunday), 2,926 total (up nine)
- 61801/Urbana: 58 active (down one from Sunday), 669 total (up 10)
- 61821/Champaign: 55 active (down seven from Sunday), 750 total (up six)
- 61822/Champaign: 44 active (down six from Sunday), 571 total (up four)
- 61866/Rantoul: 36 active (down five from Sunday), 593 total (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 22 active (down four from Sunday), 485 total (unchanged)
- 61853/Mahomet: 19 active (down one from Sunday), 289 total (up three)
- 61874/Savoy: 13 active (down five from Sunday), 181 total (unchanged)
- 61880/Tolono: 12 active (down four from Sunday), 115 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 11 active (down four from Sunday), 164 total (up two)
- 61847/Gifford: 7 active (unchanged from Sunday), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 6 active (down two from Sunday), 69 total (unchanged)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 3 active (down one from Sunday), 32 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 active (down two from Sunday), 16 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 3 active (unchanged from Sunday), 14 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (up one from Sunday), 42 total (up two)
- 61875/Seymour: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (up one from Sunday), 11 total (up one)
- 61872/Sadorus: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 1 active (down four from Sunday), 41 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (down two from Sunday), 25 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (down two from Sunday), 22 total (unchanged
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 19 total (unchanged)
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 8 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 6 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 887,971 tests
- 7,129 confirmed cases
- 32 fatalities
- 11,219 close contacts quarantined
- 1,171 close contacts that became positive
CHAMPAIGN PARK DISTRICT: Leonhard Rec Center closed for a week
The Leonhard Recreation Center will remain closed until Nov. 16 due to staff COVID-19 cases, the Champaign Park District announced over the weekend.
“Although this was a difficult decision, the Champaign Park District and Leonhard Recreation Center staff take our members’ health and wellbeing seriously,” Revenue Facilities Director Jimmy Gleason said in a statement.
“We want nothing more than to provide a safe place for your health and wellness needs, and take cleaning and safety very seriously.”