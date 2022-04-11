CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County had 437 active COVID-19 cases as of Monday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of active cases has risen by 72 since Friday, but dropped a bit overnight from 463 on Sunday.
There have been 301 new positive tests in the county since Friday, 64 of them reported from Sunday.
There were seven Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID as of Monday.
Carle Health reported it was caring for eight COVID patients at Carle Foundation Hospital, one in intensive care.
Of the COVID tests processed in Carle's lab for the week ending April 9, 6.6 percent were positive.