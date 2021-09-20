CHAMPAIGN -- COVID-19 cases in Champaign County rose by 45 Monday, but the number of currently active cases continued to decline.
There were 711 active cases in the county Monday, 77 fewer than on Sunday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There were 19 Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID.
The number of close contacts under quarantine also declined Monday, by 93, to 656.
The public health district announced another COVID death over the weekend. A man in his 80s was the 183rd Champaign County resident to die of COVID.
From July 1 through Sunday, 84.6 percent of Champaign County residents testing positive for COVID were unvaccinated and 15.4 percent were fully vaccinated, according to public health.