CHAMPAIGN — Champaign County's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 255, with five new fatalities reported Monday.
The latest Champaign County residents to lose their lives to COVID included three men in their 40s, 60s and 70s and two women in their 60s and 70s, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde.
The public health district also reported 2,540 currently active cases as of Monday.
That’s 433 fewer than on Sunday, but considerably more than this past Friday, when there were 1,559 active cases.
The area with the most active cases on Monday, by far, was central Champaign ZIP code 61820, which had 652.
Countywide, there were 194 new positive tests reported Monday, part of a total 2,307 new positive tests reported since Saturday.
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 held at 41.
Champaign County has had a total of 54,017 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began in March 2020.