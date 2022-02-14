CHAMPAIGN — Six more Champaign County residents have died of COVID-19, three woman in their 30s, 70s and 90s, and three men, one in his 40s and two in their 70s.
The latest deaths were reported Monday by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District, along with 82 new COVID cases.
The latest deaths raised the COVID death toll in the county to 279.
Currently active cases declined overnight by 102, to 584, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained 18.
There have been 61,008 COVID cases in the county to date.