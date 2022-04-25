CHAMPAIGN — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County stood at 610 Monday.
That's three more than there were last Friday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There were 225 new cases added in the county over the weekend.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained eight.
Carle Health said its Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, was caring for 11 COVID patients as of Monday, none of them in intensive care.
Of the COVID tests processed by its lab for the week ending this past Saturday, 9.03 percent were positive, according to Carle.