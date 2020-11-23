Thirteen of the 74 COVID-positive patients at Carle’s hospital in Urbana are in intensive care, according to data updated Monday by Carle Health.
The number of ICU patients at the Urbana hospital increased by one from a day earlier. The number of COVID-positive patients increased by five since Sunday.
In all, 109 patients with COVID are hospitalized in Carle facilities (up five from Sunday), with 20 of those in ICU (up one).
Carle’s BroMenn Medical Center in Bloomington has 28 COVID-positive patients (five in ICU) while Richland Memorial Hospital in Olney had five (two in ICU).
Reporting one COVID patient each, neither in ICU: Carle’s Hoopeston Regional Health Center and Carle’s Eureka Hospital.
Carle began providing daily information on COVID patients last Wednesday, with the launch of a new online dashboard. Here’s an overview of the first six days for its Urbana and Bloomington hospitals:
URBANA
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 69 patients, 6 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 70 patients, 7 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 67 patients, 10 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 59 patients, 12 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 69 patients, 12 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 74 patients, 13 in ICU
BLOOMINGTON
- Wednesday, Nov. 18: 21 patients, 3 in ICU
- Thursday, Nov. 19: 22 patients, 4 in ICU
- Friday, Nov. 20: 22 patients, 5 in ICU
- Saturday, Nov. 21: 24 patients, 5 in ICU
- Sunday, Nov. 22: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
- Monday, Nov. 23: 28 patients, 5 in ICU
Since March, 557 COVID-positive patients have been discharged from Carle facilities and 86 hospitalized patients have died.
Also Monday, the C-U Public Health District reported that 12 Champaign County residents were hospitalized with COVID-19, unchanged overnight.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases down 105, recovered up 173
Of 11,011 new COVID-19 tests, 68 came back positive Monday in Champaign County.
Other county numbers of note:
— Active cases were down by 105, to 1,219.
— Recovered cases rose by 173, to 8,847.
— Close contacts in quarantine were down by 289, to 1,660.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 246 active (down 10), 3,538 total (up 22)
- 61821/Champaign: 154 active (down 13), 1,152 total (up eight)
- 61822/Champaign: 139 active (down 11), 908 total (up nine)
- 61801/Urbana: 109 active (down eight), 921 total (up seven)
- 61866/Rantoul: 109 active (down 12), 865 total (up three)
- 61802/Urbana: 109 active (down nine), 762 total (up four)
- 61853/Mahomet: 82 active (down 14), 485 total (up five)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 48 active (down 11), 260 total (up two)
- 61880/Tolono: 36 active (down two), 216 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 32 active (down three, 285 total (up two)
- 61847/Gifford: 21 active (up one), 77 total (up one)
- 61849/Homer: 20 active (up two), 57 total (up two)
- 61877/Sidney: 15 active (down one), 72 total (up one)
- 61878/Thomasboro: 13 active (unchanged), 54 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 13 active (up two), 39 total (unchanged)
- 61843/Fisher: 12 active (down one), 97 total (unchanged)
- 61859/Ogden: 10 active (down one), 38 total (unchanged)
- 61864/Philo: 9 active (down two), 74 total (up one)
- 61845/Foosland: 9 active (down one), 23 total (up one)
- 60949/Ludlow: 8 active (down one), 26 total (unchanged)
- 61862/Penfield: 7 active (unchanged), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61871/Royal: 6 active (down one), 28 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 4 active (unchanged), 22 total (unchanged)
- 61840/Dewey: 3 active (down two), 18 total (unchanged)
- 61851/Ivesdale: 2 active (unchanged), 11 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (down one), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (down one), 15 total (unchanged)
- 61852/Longview: 0 active (unchanged), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged), 1 total (unchanged)
The county’s pandemic totals, according to CUPHD:
- 1,038,597 tests
- 10,112 confirmed cases
- 46 fatalities
- 13,672 close contacts quarantined
- 1,313 close contacts that became positive
REGION 6: Seven-day positivity rate down again
For the third straight day, the seven-day positivity rate for the region that covers Champaign, Douglas, Ford, Piatt and Vermilion counties decreased — from 14.0 to 13.7 percent.
The drop coincided with advanced (or Tier 3) mitigation measures taking effect statewide.
To move onto the less-restrictive Tier 2, a region must meet three criteria:
- A seven-day average positivity rate below 12 percent for three consecutive days.
- Greater than 20 percent available ICU and hospital bed availability for three consecutive days.
- Declining seven-day COVID hospitalizations average in seven of the last 10 days.
The metrics the state uses to determine a region’s rate cover a seven-day period that ended three days ago (figures posted Monday are through Nov. 20).
Region 6’s metrics exclude data from the UI campus’ massive saliva testing (if UI tests were included, the region’s rate would be 5.5 percent).
A look at the Region 6 rate over time:
- Oct. 26: 8.4 percent
- Oct. 27: 8.6 percent
- Oct. 28: 9.0 percent
- Oct. 29: 9.3 percent
- Oct. 30: 9.5 percent
- Oct. 31: 9.9 percent
- Nov. 1: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 2: 10.0 percent
- Nov. 3: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 4: 10.2 percent
- Nov. 5: 10.8 percent
- Nov. 6: 11.3 percent
- Nov. 7: 11.9 percent
- Nov. 8: 12.2 percent
- Nov. 9: 12.7 percent
- Nov. 10: 13.0 percent
- Nov. 11: 13.5 percent
- Nov. 12: 13.6 percent
- Nov. 13: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 14: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 15: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 16: 14.3 percent
- Nov. 17: 14.6 percent
- Nov. 18: 14.5 percent
- Nov. 19: 14.0 percent
- Nov. 20: 13.7 percent
Below is a look at the rolling seven-day rates of the 21 counties that make up Region 6, and how those rates compare to the previous day:
- Fayette: 24.4 percent (-2.1)
- Lawrence: 23.7 percent (+1.8)
- Clay: 19.3 percent (-1.3)
- Effingham: 18.5 percent (-2.8)
- Iroquois: 18.1 percent (+0.9)
- Jasper: 17.4 percent (—)
- Crawford: 17.2 percent (+0.6)
- Macon: 16.0 percent (-1.0)
- Shelby: 16.0 percent (-0.6)
- Cumberland: 15.6 percent (+1.1)
- Richland: 14.5 percent (-0.5)
- Vermilion: 14.5 percent (+0.4)
- DeWitt: 12.3 percent (+0.9)
- Piatt: 12.0 percent (+0.8)
- Douglas: 11.7 percent (-0.2)
- Clark: 11.2 percent (-0.2)
- Ford: 11.1 percent (-0.9)
- Coles: 10.5 percent (-1.2)
- Champaign: 9.6 percent (-0.1)
- Moultrie: 9.0 percent (-0.6)
- Edgar: 6.7 percent (-1.0)
If the UI’s saliva testing results were included in the state’s count, Champaign County’s seven-day rate would be 2.0 percent, same as the two previous days.