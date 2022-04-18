CHAMPAIGN — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County declined over the holiday weekend, but there were still hundreds more active cases than there were a week ago.
There were 714 active cases in the county Monday, 139 fewer than on Friday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District
That compares to 437 total active cases on April 11.
Since Friday, there have been 195 new COVID cases reported, 15 of them from Sunday.
There remained seven county residents in the hospital with COVID.