CHAMPAIGN -- Illinois’ new statewide masking mandate is now in effect, and Champaign County started out Monday morning with 87 new COVID-19 cases.
Of the 24,073 cases in the county to date, 937 cases are currently active, 26 fewer active cases than there were on Sunday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
Under the new state order, masking is required for everyone in indoor public places.
Testing data wasn’t updated Monday. Also unchanged from Sunday’s update were:
-- Close contacts in quarantine: 906.
-- Champaign County residents in the hospital with COVID: 24.
-- Champaign County residents who have died of COVID: 174.