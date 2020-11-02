CHAMPAIGN -- As a state-ordered closure of indoor restaurant and bar service took effect in the local region Monday, Champaign County started the day with 90 new positive cases of COVID-19.
That made 6,588 cases in all, 538 of them currently active, 11 more active cases than on Sunday.
Other numbers to know:
-- There were 15,623 new test results reported in the county for Monday.
-- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained seven.
-- The number of active close contacts of cases currently being quarantined rose by 189, to 1,946.
-- The number of county residents who have recovered rose by 79, to 6,022.