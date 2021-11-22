CHAMPAIGN — The number of active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County remained above 900 Monday, but declined a bit from the weekend.
There were 924 active cases in the county, 44 fewer than there were on Sunday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
There were 53 new positive tests added on Monday, which raised the total cases in the county to date to 29,150.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained 11, while the public health district had 898 close contacts in quarantine, 84 fewer than on Sunday.
Zip codes with the highest numbers of active cases as of Monday:
— Champaign 61820: 136.
— Champaign 61822: 124.
— Champaign 61821: 118.
— Urbana 61802: 116.
— Rantoul 61866: 84.
— Mahomet 61853: 77.
— Urbana 61801: 74.