CHAMPAIGN -- The number of new positive tests in Champaign County rose Monday, but active cases were down.
Out of 3,943 new tests reported over the past day, 81 were positive, according to Champaign-Urbana Public Health District data.
Three bright spots:
There were 285 active cases Monday, 38 fewer than the day before.
Of those active cases, 166 were in what’s been Champaign County’s hot spot, the 61820 zip code area of central Chamapign, and that was 37 fewer active cases in that area than there were the day before.
And the number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 remained one.
The 81 new positive tests Monday nudged the total in the county to date to 3,675.