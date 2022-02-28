CHAMPAIGN — The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in Champaign County continued to decline on Monday.
There were 185 active cases, 70 fewer than there were this past Friday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The county added 55 new COVID cases over the weekend, raising the total number of cases to date to 61,527.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained 10.
Carle Health reported Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, was caring for 22 COVID patients, three of whom were in intensive care.