CHAMPAIGN -- The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID-19 rose by one in the past day, to five.
Of the 5,130 new tests reported in the county Monday, there were 41 new positives, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of active cases in the county was down by seven, to 337.
Among those active cases were 199 in central Champaign’s 61820 zip code area, nine more than the day before. That area continues to have the most active cases in the county.