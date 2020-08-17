A baby was among nine new cases reported Monday in Vermilion County, public health Administrator Doug Toole said.
Also testing positive were two county residents in their 20s, a grade school-aged child and residents in their 30s, 50s, 70s, 80s and 90s.
The status of Vermilion’s 263 total cases:
- Released/recovered: 227
- Isolated at home: 34
- Deceased: 2
- Hospitalized: 0
The county’s positivity rates are 1.61 percent (single-day) and 1.8 percent (seven-day).
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Active cases up by two, hospitalized residents down by two
The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 13 Monday, to 1,759.
Active cases were up by two (to 122). Hospitalizations were down by two (to 12).
New testing numbers remained unavailable for the fourth consecutive day.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 28 active (up three from Sunday), 304 total
- 61802/Urbana: 23 active (down four from Sunday), 247 total
- 61801/Urbana: 17 active (up four from Sunday), 123 total
- 61821/Champaign: 13 active (down one from Sunday), 314 total
- 61822/Champaign: 12 active (down one from Sunday), 166 total
- 61866/Rantoul: 9 active (up one from Sunday), 263 total
- 61853/Mahomet: 5 active (unchanged from Sunday), 95 total
- 61880/Tolono: 5 active (unchanged from Sunday), 36 total
- 61874/Savoy: 3 active (unchanged from Sunday), 63 total
- 61845/Foosland: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 9 total
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 61859/Ogden: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total
- 61873/St. Joseph: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 28 total
- 61843/Fisher: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 30 total
- 61877/Sidney: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 15 total
- 61864/Philo: 0 active (down two from Sunday), 11 total
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (down one from Sunday), 5 total
- 61849/Homer: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 3 total
- 61816/Broadlands: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Five new cases in 21-to-32 age group
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 21 to 30: 446 cases (up five from Sunday)
- 11 to 20: 318 cases (up one from Sunday)
- 31 to 40: 318 cases (up one from Sunday)
- 41 to 50: 212 cases (up two from Sunday)
- 51 to 60: 168 cases (up four from Sunday)
- 10 and under: 125 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
- 61 to 70: 94 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
- 71 to 80: 40 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
- 81 to 90: 28 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
- 91 to 100: 10 cases (unchanged from Sunday)
FORD COUNTY: Four new cases, none connected to outbreak
None of the four new cases reported Monday in Ford County are linked to a long-term care facility outbreak, local health officials said.
Of Ford’s 80 total cases (62 confirmed, 18 probable):
- 64 have been released from isolation
- 13 are isolating at home
- 1 is hospitalized
MTD: Reduction in schedule starts Friday
Our Deb Pressey reports:
The Champaign-Urbana Mass Transit District said it will begin reducing its scheduled service Friday.
Reductions will primarily affect routes serving the University of Illinois campus and late-night service after 1 a.m.
MTD officials said the decision to reduce service was made “after extensive analysis of service demand, workforce availability and new demands related to adequate COVID-19 pandemic response.”
The transit system wants to make sure it can provide consistent, reliable service in uncertain times, said MTD Marketing Manager Autumn Soliman.
“We don’t want to promise a service without being able to deliver it,” she said.
With the planned reductions, the MTD said it will be able to consistently provide its fixed-route bus service and ADA paratransit trips, deploy additional vehicles to respond quickly to capacity issues and be responsive to community transportation needs as they evolve.
Details on routes and schedules being affected are available on the MTD’s website, mtd.org, and through online passenger tools. Passengers who rely on printed schedules and routes are advised to check their trips and connections using the online tools or by calling the MTD at 217-384-8188.
The MTD also announced Monday it plans to extend its usual planned service reductions for the UI fall and winter breaks.
Because the UI won’t return to in-person instruction after fall break, the MTD’s reduced non-UI service will begin Nov. 21 and continue through the rest of the fall semester and winter break, ending Jan. 16, 2021.
STATE: IDPH releases travel maps showing hot spots
Attention, Illinois travelers: If you can avoid it, steer clear of Georgia, Florida, California, Texas, Idaho, Mississippi, Nevada, Missouri and Tennessee.
Those are the nine states with the highest percentages of cases per 100,000 people, each of them with 23 or more. (Illinois’ current rate is 14 cases per 100,000 residents).
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Monday released two maps Monday — one for domestic travelers, the other for international travelers. (Hot spots are shaded in purple).
“Travel may increase the chance of becoming infected and spreading COVID-19,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said. “To help inform residents where they might be at greater risk of being exposed to COVID-19 when they travel, IDPH has launched a map that clearly shows states and other countries where case rates are elevated.
“While staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others from COVID-19, we know that it may not be possible to avoid all travel. We encourage people who are traveling, whether for work or otherwise, to check out the map before making plans.”
When considering travel, IDPH advised, “think about the destination. It is also important to think about needed precautions for moving through bus, train or airport terminals, check-in and security lines, as well as the actual bus, train or plane ride. Remember to take precautions when stopping for gas, food and bathroom breaks when traveling by car or RV and as you interact with others and frequently touched surfaces.”
For health questions about COVID-19, Illinoisans are encouraged to call the state hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or email dph.sick@illinois.gov.
METRO EAST: ‘If you haven’t been taking this seriously yet, now is the time to start,’ Pritzker says
Reports Peter Hancock of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois:
State and local officials in the Metro East area near St. Louis cautioned residents on both sides of the Illinois-Missouri line Monday to be diligent about protecting themselves and others from COVID-19.
“It is in the best interests of all St. Louis and Metro East residents, Illinoisans, and Missourians alike, to take action now to bring down the positivity rate,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker said during a news conference in East St. Louis. “And we're working together across the border to make sure that that happens.”
Pritzker’s comments came one day after the Illinois Department of Public Health announced new social and economic restrictions for the six-county area in the wake of the region’s rising number of cases and test positivity rate.
He was joined at the event IDPH Director Dr. Ngoki Ezike, St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern, East Side Health District Administrator Elizabeth Patton Whiteside and East St. Louis Mayor Robert Eastern III.
Eastern recently recovered from COVID-19.
“I was diagnosed positive on July 13,” he said. “I was OK, feeling-wise. That Wednesday (July 15) hit me like a ton of bricks. I never felt that bad in my life. I was scared not knowing what the outcome may be.”
Eastern noted that the city of East St. Louis recently enacted a mandate that all individuals within the city limits wear a face covering whenever they are outside of a private residence.
“East St. Louis, I ask you to stay patient and to take proper safety measures so we all can start focusing back on rebuilding a new normal,” he said.
As of Friday, Aug. 14, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health, that region had experienced nine consecutive days of rising positivity rates, including four consecutive days of rates above 8 percent. The rolling seven-day average positivity rate stood at 8.9 percent.
“If you haven’t been taking this seriously yet, now is the time to start,” Pritzker said. “Wear a mask to maximize the chance that children can have in-person learning this fall. Maintain six feet of physical distance to keep the small business owners’ dining rooms open and retail stores in business. Each of us has a role to play in the future of this region’s health and economy.”
The new mitigation efforts are not as severe as those that were in place statewide during Phase 3 of the reopening plan, which ended June 26. But they are more stringent than those that have been in place during Phase 4. They include requiring bars and restaurants to close at 11 p.m. and limiting seating in those establishments to six people per table.
Bars are being told to seat people only at tables and to remove bar stools to prevent gathering around the bar.
Elsewhere, public gatherings, meetings and social events will be limited to 25 guests or 25 percent of the overall room capacity. All reception halls will be closed and party buses will be shut down.
Casinos are being ordered to close at 11 p.m. and are limited to 25 percent capacity.
Those restrictions will remain in place for at least 14 days, which is the average incubation period for the virus. If the test positivity rate does not fall below 8 percent during that time, IDPH said more stringent measures will be imposed, possibly including the closure of bars and restaurants
“On the flip side, if the positivity rate falls below 6.5 percent, on average, these new mitigation measures will be removed and this region will return to Phase 4 of the Restore Illinois plan,” Pritzker said.
Metro East is the first of the state’s 11 regions to reach the resurgence levels that trigger new restrictions. The region consists of Bond, Clinton, Madison, Monroe, Randolph and St. Clair counties.
Communities in the region include Alton, Belleville, Collinsville, Columbus, East St. Louis, Granite City and Scott Air Force Base.
Officials have attributed much of the increase to cross-border travel to and from St. Louis, where mitigation efforts have been less strict than in Illinois since the start of the pandemic.
STATE: 1,773 new cases, 12 fatalities
Of 38,246 tests, 1,773 came back positive statewide Monday, a rate of 4.6 percent.
The state’s seven-day positivity rate now stands at 4.2 percent.
IDPH also reported 12 coronavirus-related fatalities:
- Cook County: 1 male 60s, 1 male 80s
- Jefferson County: 1 female 70s, 1 female 80s
- Jo Daviess County: 1 male 80s
- LaSalle County: 2 female 90s, 1 male 90s
- McLean County: 1 female 60s
- Rock Island County: 1 female 100+
- Wabash County: 1 female 60s
- Winnebago County: 1 female 90s