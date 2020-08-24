CHAMPAIGN — In the 24 hours between Sunday and Monday mornings, the number of COVID-19 cases in Champaign County grew by 68.
There are now 1,975 cases countywide, 236 of which are active — 44 more active cases than there were on Sunday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the county was three, same as on Sunday.
Four dozen active cases were added to central Champaign’s 61820 zip code area, which now accounts for 135 of the county's active cases.
The bumps in the numbers go along with 6,675 new tests done in the past day.
Teens and young adults continued to account for the most cases, which included as of Monday:
— 445 for ages 11-20.
— 494 for ages 21-30.
— 335 for ages 31-40.