CHAMPAIGN -- A man in his 70s was the 193rd Champaign County resident to die of COVID-19, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
He was the fifth Champaign County resident to die of COVID since Friday and the seventh in a week.
In other updates Monday, the public health district reported 21 new COVID cases, with no update in testing data in the past day.
Active cases were down by 53, to 447.
More to know:
-- The number of close contacts under quarantine was 480, 75 fewer than on Sunday.
--Total cases in the county to date: 26,501.
-- Zip code area in the county with the highest number of active cases: Mahomet 61853, with 70.