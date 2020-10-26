CHAMPAIGN -- Another 42 COVID-19 cases in Champaign County in the past day pushed the county’s total closer to 6,000.
New cases reported Monday by the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District bumped up the total in the county to date to 5,981.
Of those, 323 cases are considered to be active, two fewer than on Sunday, and the number of people who have recovered increased in the past day by 44, to 5,630.
The number of Champaign County residents hospitalized with COVID remained seven.
The health district also reported an additional 10,680 tests Monday and 44 additional close contacts of cases now in quarantine, making it 1,214.