CHAMPAIGN -- Ten more COVID-19 cases were added in Champaign County Monday, and the numbers of active cases and people in the hospital rose slightly.
Of the total 1,649 cases in the county, 14 people were hospitalized, one more than on Sunday, and 153 were considered to be active cases, two more than on Sunday, according to the Champaign-Urbana Public Health District.
The number of people tested also rose over the past day by 300 to 91,204.
The most active cases as of Monday morning were in Champaign’s 61821 and 61820 zip code areas, each with 29, followed by Urbana’s 61802 with 27.