Monday's coronavirus updates: Champaign County reports 218th death — man in 70s; 83 patients hospitalized, 19 in ICU at Carle Urbana
A man in his 70s became the 218th Champaign County resident to lose their life to COVID-19, C-U Public Health Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette on Monday.
The death is the county's second this month and 53rd of the pandemic involving a resident in their 70s.
A look at coronavirus-related deaths by age group in Champaign County:
- 80s: 55 deaths
- 70s: 53 deaths
- 90s: 36 deaths
- 60s: 33 deaths
- 50s: 19 deaths
- 40s: 9 deaths
- 30s: 7 deaths
- 100-and-above: 4 deaths
- 20s: 1 death
- 10-to-20: 1 death
Meanwhile, Champaign County's total COVID case count grew by 400, to 32,071, since Friday. Active cases dropped by 243 over the three-day period, to 1,703.
How active cases break down by ZIP code:
- 61820/Champaign: 263 cases
- 61821/Champaign: 216 cases
- 61822/Champaign: 194 cases
- 61802/Urbana: 152 cases
- 61853/Mahomet: 146 cases
- 61801/Urbana: 123 cases
- 61866/Rantoul: 119 cases
- 61873/St. Joseph: 92 cases
- 61880/Tolono: 75 cases
- 61874/Savoy: 66 cases
- 61843/Fisher: 42 cases
- 61864/Philo: 32 cases
- 61877/Sidney: 29 cases
- 61847/Gifford: 22 cases
- 61849/Homer: 19 cases
- 61862/Penfield: 14
- 61863/Pesotum: 13 cases
- 61859/Ogden: 12 cases
- 61872/Sadorus: 13 cases
- 61878/Thomasboro: 11 cases
- 60949/Ludlow: 8 cases
- 61875/Seymour: 7 cases
- 61845/Foosland: 6 cases
- 61852/Longview: 6 cases
- 61840/Dewey: 5 cases
- 61851/Ivesdale: 5 cases
- 61871/Royal: 5 cases
- 61816/Broadlands: 3 cases
As of Dec. 13, over 87% of COVID-19 ICU patients at Carle Health facilities are unvaccinated against the virus, while over 82% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients are unvaccinated.
Week after week, the numbers speak for themselves.
Get vaccinated ➡ https://t.co/Vkl8Kazwdl pic.twitter.com/9kffEtugpO
CARLE: 83 hospitalized, 19 in ICU in Urbana
Carle Urbana on Monday reported 83 COVID patients hospitalized (up by nine in a week), including 19 in intensive care (up by seven).
Of the 119 COVID patients hospitalized systemwide Monday, 98 were unvaccinated, 23 vaccinated, according to Carle Health.
Of the 24 COVID patients in ICU, 21 were unvaccinated, three vaccinated.
Champaign County reported 29 residents hospitalized with COVID Monday. Carle Urbana draws patients from the larger region.
"All of the things that can protect against new variants are the same things we should already be doing ... Get vaccinated, get boosted, avoid crowded indoor spaces without masks and boost ventilation in indoor spaces." — Dr. Chris Brooke
UI CAMPUS: 15,537 tests, 155 cases over past week
A 1,443-test, 15-case Sunday report left the seven-day positivity rate on campus at 1.01%.
Of the 155 positive tests in the past week, 90 involved undergrads, 40 faculty/staff, 17 grad students and eight classified as other.