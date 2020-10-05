A Champaign County woman in her 90s with underlying health conditions has died of COVID-19, C-U Public Health District Administrator Julie Pryde told The News-Gazette Monday.
It’s the county’s 24th coronavirus-related fatality — and fourth in the past six days — after going 41 days without a death.
Last week, the county lost two women in their 80s and one in their 90s. All had underlying health conditions, Pryde said.
The death was one of 14 reported by the state Monday, among 8,805 coronavirus-related deaths during the pandemic:
- Champaign County: 1 female 90s
- Christian County: 1 male 80s
- Cook County: 2 males 60s, 1 male 70s, 1 male 80s
- DuPage County: 1 female 80s
- Fayette County: 1 male 90s
- Knox County: 1 male 50s
- Monroe County: 1 male 80s
- Wayne County: 1 male 50s
- Williamson County: 1 female 70s
- Winnebago County: 1 male 70s, 1 female 100-plus
Of 9,647 new tests, 62 came back positive Monday in Champaign County, a rate of 0.6 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate increased slightly (0.5 to 0.6 percent) while the number of residents hospitalized with COVID-19 (six) remained unchanged.
Active cases rose by 15, to 375. Recovered cases were up 47, to 4,605.
The county’s pandemic totals: 567,016 tests, 5,003 confirmed cases and 24 fatalities.
PIATT COUNTY: Eight new cases, 167 total
The number of confirmed cases in Piatt County grew by eight over the weekend, to 167.
Saturday's cases involved four residents of Monticello and one in Hammond.
Sunday's cases were in Cerro Gordo (two) and Monticello (one).