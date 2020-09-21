A man in his 60s is the fifth Ford County resident to die of COVID-19, local health officials said Monday.
The death was not connected to a recent outbreak at a long-term care facility in Paxton, officials told The News-Gazette’s Deb Pressey. No other details were made available Monday.
It’s the county’s third COVID-19 death of September, with others involving men in their 70s (announced on Sept. 2) and 80s (Sept. 8).
Also on Monday, the county reported one of its largest single-day case increases of the pandemic — nine, pushing Ford’s total to 141.
Of those, 92 are classified as confirmed, with the other 49 considered probable.
Twelve county residents are isolating at home; 124 have been released from isolation.
UI: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases, 0.3 percent rate
The UI campus followed up a 13-case Saturday with an 11-case Sunday, giving it two of its three smallest single-day increases in the past month.
Eleven new cases emerged from 4,383 tests, a rate of 0.3 percent. That’s also the campus’ seven-day positivity rate, the lowest it’s been since the start of classes last month.
The campus has now gone 12 days without a daily rate higher than 0.5 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 1,787 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus. Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,069 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Seven-day rate drops back below 1 percent
Of 7,873 new tests in Champaign County, 18 came back positive Monday, a rate of 0.2 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate fell for the second straight day, from 1.1 to 0.9 percent.
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 was cut in half overnight — from eight to four.
Recovered cases rose by 53, to 3,932, while active cases shrunk by 35, to 347.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 175 active (down 19 from Sunday), 1,996 total (up eight)
- 61822/Champaign: 32 active (down five from Sunday), 304 total (one case removed from total)
- 61801/Urbana: 29 active (unchanged from Sunday), 398 total (up four)
- 61821/Champaign: 23 active (down five from Sunday), 421 total (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 16 active (down four from Sunday), 321 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 14 active (unchanged from Sunday), 304 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 14 active (down two from Sunday), 78 total (one case removed from total)
- 61853/Mahomet: 12 active (down two from Sunday), 145 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 9 active (unchanged from Sunday), 111 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (up one from Sunday), 22 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (up one from Sunday), 54 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 12 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 4 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total
Over the course of the pandemic, 439,392 tests have now produced 4,299 confirmed cases in Champaign County.
DANVILLE: Positive employee test leads to two weeks of remote learning
Danville's Mark Denman Elementary will shift to a full remote learning plan until Oct. 5 after an employee tested positive, Superintendent Alicia Geddis informed families in a letter.
Geddis cited "the number of exposures" as the cause for the move, which took effect Monday.
"During this time, we are cleaning and disinfecting Mark Denman based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and State and local health departments to prevent further spread of the disease," Geddis wrote.
COVID-19 cases have cropped up at schools across the area in recent weeks:
— On Sept. 17, families in the Rantoul City Schools district learned that one J.W. Eater Junior High student and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff members work at Pleasant Acres and Broadmeadow elementary schools.
Of the three cases, only one close contact — associated with the Broadmeadow staffer — had to be quarantined.
— On Sept. 15, both the grade school and high school in St. Joseph confirmed cases of COVID-19. Families with students at St. Joseph Grade School and St. Joseph-Ogden High School were informed of the news in separate letters.
The grade school case involved a student who “came down with symptoms over the weekend and has not been in school this week,” Superintendent Todd Pence wrote.
For the second time in as many weeks, SJ-O Superintendent Brian Brooks also informed families, students and staff of a positive test from the weekend prior.
“We were notified late yesterday, and the student has not been in school since last week. This is not related to the previous student case,” Brooks wrote. “We did have a few students who have been identified as having prolonged close contact to this particular COVID-19 case. Those students have been placed in a 14-day quarantine to assist in preventing further spread of COVID-19 within SJO. Those families have already been contacted.”
— On Sept. 14, students at Salt Fork High School resumed in-person classes after two weeks of remote learning following four confirmed cases.
— After recording four positive tests for COVID-19, the Blue Ridge school district announced on Sept. 15 that it would shift to all-remote learning through at least Sept. 25.
— On Sept. 6, Cerro Gordo officials announced that the high school classes was shifting to remote learning until at least Sept. 21 after seven people tested positive for COVID-19. Four were reported on Sept. 3-4, with another three on Sept. 5-6.
— On Sept. 4, families in the Mahomet-Seymour school district were informed that a Lincoln Trail Elementary teacher and Middletown Prairie Elementary student had tested positive, leading to 18 people being quarantined.
Two weeks earlier, on the first day of classes, two Middletown Prairie students tested positive.
— On Sept. 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda announced that a high school student tested positive. Superintendent Cliff McClure sent a similar note to families on Aug. 21, when a fourth-grader at Clara Peterson Elementary gave the district its first confirmed case.
— Oakwood Grade School closed for three days — Aug. 31, Sept. 1-2 — after three positive cases were confirmed. The school reopened for in-person instruction on Sept. 3, with Superintendent Larry Maynard writing in a letter to families and staff: “According to the Vermilion County Department of Public Health, our quick responsiveness to the concern and our temporary closure of in-person instruction at Oakwood Grade School was a helpful precautionary measure of prevention that has successfully helped mitigate this situation.”
— On Aug. 28, families and staff were notified of a student testing positive at Rantoul High.
A day later, it was revealed that two students at J.W. Eaterhad tested positive but that no other students or staff were at risk from being in close contact with either case, according to Principal Scott Woods.