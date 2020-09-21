A man in his 60s is the fifth Ford County resident to die of COVID-19, local health officials said Monday.
The death was not connected to a recent outbreak at a long-term care facility in Paxton, officials told The News-Gazette’s Deb Pressey. No other details were made available Monday.
It’s the county’s third COVID-19 death of September, with others involving men in their 70s (announced on Sept. 2) and 80s (Sept. 8).
Also on Monday, the county reported one of its largest single-day case increases of the pandemic — nine, pushing Ford’s total to 141.
Of those, 92 are classified as confirmed, with the other 49 considered probable.
Twelve county residents are isolating at home; 124 have been released from isolation.
UI: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases, 0.3 percent rate
The UI campus followed up a 13-case Saturday with an 11-case Sunday, giving it two of its three smallest single-day increases in the past month.
Eleven new cases emerged from 4,383 tests, a rate of 0.3 percent. That’s also the campus’ seven-day positivity rate, the lowest it’s been since the start of classes last month.
The campus has now gone 12 days without a daily rate higher than 0.5 percent.
Since Aug. 24, when classes began, there have been 1,787 unique cases of COVID-19 on campus. Since Aug. 16, when move-in week kicked off, there have been 2,069 cases.
Here’s a daily breakdown of tests and unique cases since students began reporting to campus in mid-August, according to the UI’s COVID-19 dashboard:
- Sunday, Sept. 20: 4,383 new tests, 11 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 19: 4,133 new tests, 13 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 18: 10,564 new tests, 27 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 17: 7,802 new tests, 18 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 16: 9,965 new tests, 24 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 15: 11,232 new tests, 45 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 14: 10,214 new tests, 40 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 13: 4,568 new tests, 17 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 12: 4,009 new tests, 10 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 11: 11,253 new tests. 35 news cases
- Thursday, Sept. 10: 6,626 new tests, 34 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 9: 11,993 new tests, 47 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 8: 11,621 new tests, 81 new cases
- Monday, Sept. 7: 6,299 new tests, 69 new cases
- Sunday, Sept. 6: 2,987 new tests, 37 new cases
- Saturday, Sept. 5: 2,609 new tests, 37 new cases
- Friday, Sept. 4: 14,204 new tests, 104 new cases
- Thursday, Sept. 3: 14,841 new tests, 88 new cases
- Wednesday, Sept. 2: 7,089 new tests, 120 new cases
- Tuesday, Sept. 1: 14,367 new tests, 199 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 31: 17,227 new tests, 230 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 30: 3,640 new tests, 104 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 29: 2,895 new tests, 50 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 28: 15,030 new tests, 65 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 27: 15,123 new tests, 60 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 26: 6,812 new tests, 54 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 25: 15,850 new tests, 89 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 24: 17,656 new tests, 79 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 23: 4,474 new tests, 53 new cases
- Saturday, Aug. 22: 3,326 new tests, 43 new cases
- Friday, Aug. 21: 10,877 new tests, 54 new cases
- Thursday, Aug. 20: 10,742 new tests, 52 new cases
- Wednesday, Aug. 19: 6,300 new tests, 29 new cases
- Tuesday, Aug. 18: 6,162 new tests, 20 new cases
- Monday, Aug. 17: 9,064 new tests, 24 new cases
- Sunday, Aug. 16: 2,453 new tests, 7 new cases
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Seven-day rate drops back below 1 percent
Of 7,873 new tests in Champaign County, 18 came back positive Monday, a rate of 0.2 percent.
The county’s seven-day positivity rate fell for the second straight day, from 1.1 to 0.9 percent.
The number of county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 was cut in half overnight — from eight to four.
Recovered cases rose by 53, to 3,932, while active cases shrunk by 35, to 347.
Here’s an updated rundown of county ZIP codes with active cases followed by their total number of cases, according to C-U Public Health District data:
- 61820/Champaign: 175 active (down 19 from Sunday), 1,996 total (up eight)
- 61822/Champaign: 32 active (down five from Sunday), 304 total (one case removed from total)
- 61801/Urbana: 29 active (unchanged from Sunday), 398 total (up four)
- 61821/Champaign: 23 active (down five from Sunday), 421 total (up two)
- 61802/Urbana: 16 active (down four from Sunday), 321 total (up one)
- 61866/Rantoul: 14 active (unchanged from Sunday), 304 total (up one)
- 61873/St. Joseph: 14 active (down two from Sunday), 78 total (one case removed from total)
- 61853/Mahomet: 12 active (down two from Sunday), 145 total (up two)
- 61874/Savoy: 9 active (unchanged from Sunday), 111 total (up one)
- 61864/Philo: 8 active (up one from Sunday), 22 total (up one)
- 61880/Tolono: 7 active (up one from Sunday), 54 total (up one)
- 61843/Fisher: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 36 total (unchanged)
- 61877/Sidney: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 20 total (unchanged)
- 61847/Gifford: 2 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total (unchanged)
- 61849/Homer: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 7 total (unchanged)
- 61816/Broadlands: 1 active (unchanged from Sunday), 2 total (unchanged)
- 61863/Pesotum: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 12 total
- 61845/Foosland: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total
- 61878/Thomasboro: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 10 total
- 61859/Ogden: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 9 total (unchanged)
- 61875/Seymour: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 60949/Ludlow: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 6 total
- 61840/Dewey: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total
- 61871/Royal: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 5 total
- 61872/Sadorus: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 4 total
- 61810/Allerton: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total
- 61851/Ivesdale: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total
- 61862/Penfield: 0 active (unchanged from Sunday), 1 total
Over the course of the pandemic, 439,392 tests have now produced 4,299 confirmed cases in Champaign County.
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY: Six new cases in both 11-20, 21-30 age groups
Here’s an updated breakdown of confirmed county cases by age group, according to CUPHD data:
- 11 to 20: 1,717 cases (up six from Sunday); 32.9 percent of all tests in Champaign County
- 21 to 30: 1,163 cases (up six from Sunday); 31.9 percent of tests
- 31 to 40: 444 cases (one case removed from Sunday); 10.3 percent of tests
- 41 to 50: 313 cases (up two from Sunday); 8.2 percent of tests
- 51 to 60: 250 cases (unchanged from Sunday); 7.5 percent of tests
- 10 and under: 164 cases (up one from Sunday); 1.6 percent of tests
- 61 to 70: 138 cases (up five from Sunday); 4.6 percent of tests
- 71 to 80: 64 cases (one case removed from Sunday); 1.8 percent of tests
- 81 to 90: 34 cases (unchanged from Sunday); 0.9 percent of tests
- 91 to 100: 12 cases (unchanged from Sunday); 0.3 percent of tests
VERMILION COUNTY: Seven-day rate at 4.4 percent
The number of confirmed cases in Vermilion County grew by three Monday, to 531.
But, county health Administrator Doug Toole cautioned in an email: "We spent two hours this morning training some staff members (myself included) on the use of the contact-tracing program. As a result, we got a late start to our calls today."
The new cases involve two residents in their 50s and one in their 70s.
Of the 531 cases, 89 are considered active, with 84 isolating at home and five hospitalized.
Vermilion's seven-day positivity rate stands at 4.4 percent.
DANVILLE: Positive employee test leads to two weeks of remote learning
Danville's Mark Denman Elementary will shift to a full remote learning plan until Oct. 5 after an employee tested positive, Superintendent Alicia Geddis informed families in a letter.
Geddis cited "the number of exposures" as the cause for the move, which took effect Monday.
"During this time, we are cleaning and disinfecting Mark Denman based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and State and local health departments to prevent further spread of the disease," Geddis wrote.
COVID-19 cases have cropped up at schools across the area in recent weeks:
— On Sept. 17, families in the Rantoul City Schools district learned that one J.W. Eater Junior High student and two staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff members work at Pleasant Acres and Broadmeadow elementary schools.
Of the three cases, only one close contact — associated with the Broadmeadow staffer — had to be quarantined.
— On Sept. 15, both the grade school and high school in St. Joseph confirmed cases of COVID-19. Families with students at St. Joseph Grade School and St. Joseph-Ogden High School were informed of the news in separate letters.
The grade school case involved a student who “came down with symptoms over the weekend and has not been in school this week,” Superintendent Todd Pence wrote.
For the second time in as many weeks, SJ-O Superintendent Brian Brooks also informed families, students and staff of a positive test from the weekend prior.
“We were notified late yesterday, and the student has not been in school since last week. This is not related to the previous student case,” Brooks wrote. “We did have a few students who have been identified as having prolonged close contact to this particular COVID-19 case. Those students have been placed in a 14-day quarantine to assist in preventing further spread of COVID-19 within SJO. Those families have already been contacted.”
— On Sept. 14, students at Salt Fork High School resumed in-person classes after two weeks of remote learning following four confirmed cases.
— After recording four positive tests for COVID-19, the Blue Ridge school district announced on Sept. 15 that it would shift to all-remote learning through at least Sept. 25.
— On Sept. 6, Cerro Gordo officials announced that the high school classes was shifting to remote learning until at least Sept. 21 after seven people tested positive for COVID-19. Four were reported on Sept. 3-4, with another three on Sept. 5-6.
— On Sept. 4, families in the Mahomet-Seymour school district were informed that a Lincoln Trail Elementary teacher and Middletown Prairie Elementary student had tested positive, leading to 18 people being quarantined.
Two weeks earlier, on the first day of classes, two Middletown Prairie students tested positive.
— On Sept. 3, Paxton-Buckley-Loda announced that a high school student tested positive. Superintendent Cliff McClure sent a similar note to families on Aug. 21, when a fourth-grader at Clara Peterson Elementary gave the district its first confirmed case.
— Oakwood Grade School closed for three days — Aug. 31, Sept. 1-2 — after three positive cases were confirmed. The school reopened for in-person instruction on Sept. 3, with Superintendent Larry Maynard writing in a letter to families and staff: “According to the Vermilion County Department of Public Health, our quick responsiveness to the concern and our temporary closure of in-person instruction at Oakwood Grade School was a helpful precautionary measure of prevention that has successfully helped mitigate this situation.”
— On Aug. 28, families and staff were notified of a student testing positive at Rantoul High.
A day later, it was revealed that two students at J.W. Eate rhad tested positive but that no other students or staff were at risk from being in close contact with either case, according to Principal Scott Woods.
PRITZKER: 'There are quite a number of states that have a lower positivity rate than we do'
Jerry Nowicki of our Springfield-based news partner, Capitol News Illinois, reports:
After the state surpassed 5 million COVID-19 tests over the weekend, Gov. JB Pritzker and health officials touted the expansion of testing efforts at a news conference Monday.
The statewide positivity rate in Illinois decreased to and leveled at about 3.5 percent over the previous three days. From Saturday through Monday, the state averaged 1,802 new cases among 53,510 test results reported on average over the three-day span.
That brought the total number of cases to 275,735 among more than 5.1 million test results reported, and there have been 8,457 deaths since the pandemic first began in Illinois. There were 46 deaths reported from Saturday through Monday. The recovery rate is 96 percent for those 42 days removed from a positive diagnosis.
“In a pandemic, widely available testing and faster results mean our people are safer,” Pritzker said at a news conference in Springfield. “Here in Illinois, we’ve steadily added new in-state commercial labs and greater hospital and university lab capacity utilization to get to an average of more than 50,000 tests per day. We do three and a half times the testing the average state does. And we’re one of the fastest states in delivering tests back to our residents.”
Illinois Department of Public Health labs have conducted more than 615,000 COVID-19 tests, which is approximately 12 percent of all tests done in the state since the pandemic began, according to the governor’s office.
“The only way right now to control this pandemic is to reduce exposure through masking and social distancing, and we're marrying that with a strong statewide testing program,” IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said at the news conference.
While testing is one of the main reasons the state’s positivity rate remains low, the governor said it does not mean certain precautions can be lifted.
He once again stood by a decision not to allow for fall contact sports such as football despite other states’ decisions to let sports proceed. He said football participants could take part in drills and warmups, but contact could facilitate the virus’ spread.
“The reason that we have overall concerns, the reason we aren't just letting everything go at this point — why not just remove all the barriers? Why not just go to Phase 5? Why not?” Pritzker said at a news conference in Springfield. “And the answer is because the virus is still out there, because we still have a relatively high positivity rate. It's lower than our neighbors. That's true. But there are quite a number of states that have a lower positivity rate than we do.”
He said a concern with allowing sports was players spreading the virus to others, and the state is focusing on balancing everyday activities with public safety.
“If we were only focused on the question of making sure nobody got COVID-19, we might tell everybody literally to go home, stay home. We haven't done that, even in the beginning,” Pritzker said. “The stay-at-home order was not everybody staying at home. So, you know, we're doing the best that we can, but most of all the reason that Illinois is doing as well as it is, is that we've been listening to the experts.”
Pritzker said Region 4 of the state’s reopening plan, which includes the Metro East area on the Missouri border, has seen its positivity rate — which was once over 10 percent — decline to 7.3 percent. That’s an indicator that increased mitigations in the area are working, he said, but it will take three days below 6.5 percent to remove mitigations such as closure of indoor service at bars and restaurants.
Other regions ranged from 2.6 percent in east-central Illinois to 7.1 percent in northwest Illinois.
Pritzker’s office said the state’s testing operation has approximately 300 locations, including more than 100 Federally Qualified Health Centers and 25 state testing sites and teams.
The state also has mobile testing capacity, some of which is currently deployed in the Metro East.
At the end of Sunday, there were 1,436 people in Illinois reported hospitalized with COVID-19, including 364 in intensive care unit beds and 153 on ventilators. While the numbers can fluctuate by the hundreds daily, they were all just above pandemic lows where they have plateaued in recent weeks.
Later in the day, Pritzker also announced the release of $156 million in Business Interruption Grant funding has been provided to 4,686 child care providers across Illinois. The funding comes from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act.
The first round helped child care centers and homes in 95 counties across the state, and 47 percent of the grant funds were awarded to child care programs located in areas that have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, according to the governor’s office.
An additional $114 million will be available for child care providers across the state through the second round of funding for the program in the coming weeks. Applications will be available online in the coming weeks.